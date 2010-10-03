Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 3:49 pm | A Few Clouds 62º

 
 
 
 

Four Santa Barbara Sunrise Rotarians Recognized for Achievements

Laura Benson a 'Woman of Distinction'; Darren Doi, Dana Goba and Elizabeth Werhane Named to 40 Under 40 Business List

By Betsy Munroe | October 3, 2010 | 9:31 p.m.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise congratulates four members who have been honored by two local organizations.

Laura Benson was named a Woman of Distinction by the Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast.

Laura Benson was recognized as a Woman of Distinction on Sept. 23 by the Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast for her contribution to the community and her personal embodiment of the Girl Scout experience. Benson has been a Girl Scout member for 29 years, has served on the board and was a member of the transition team for the council merger to Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast. She is a vice president and private banking relationship manager for Northern Trust N.A., with more than 30 years in banking and more than 18 years in the private banking area. Benson is also involved with the University Club of Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara Associates, Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County and the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise.

Several Rotarians were profiled by the Pacific Coast Business Times in its 40 Under 40 list of up-and coming business leaders under 40 years of age in the tricounties business community. Winners will be celebrated at an awards reception and dinner at the Topa Tower Club in Oxnard on Oct. 18. Nominations were judged on business accomplishments, civic and volunteer engagement, and outside validation of accomplishments.

Dana Goba has been the community health coordinator with Cottage Health System for the past four years, overseeing community outreach and external grant programs. Previously, she was involved in community outreach at the United Way of Santa Barbara County. Goba was vice president of the Rotaract Club of Santa Barbara, a club for young professionals ages 18-30, which is affiliated with Rotary International, and is now a member of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise.

Darren Doi is assistant vice president and a commercial banking officer at American Rivera Bank. He has been in the banking business since 2004 and is a member of the California Coastal Loan Committee and the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise.

Darren Doi, left, and Dana Goba are two of three Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise members who were recognized by the Pacific Coast Business Times as 40 Under 40 business leaders. Elizabeth Werhane is not pictured. (Bill Abel photo)

Elizabeth Werhane is the internal communications manager at Citrix Online, where she is responsible for employee volunteerism, charitable events, nonprofit sponsorships and employee communications, and she edits the company magazine. Before joining Citrix, she was managing editor of the Pacific Coast Business Times. She is involved with more than a dozen nonprofits, including the Nonprofit Support Center, Special Olympics; she was the founding president of the Rotaract Club of Santa Barbara; and she recently joined the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise.

Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise meets at 7 a.m. Wednesdays at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St. Click here for more information on the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise.

— Betsy Munroe is public relations chairwoman for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise, which meets at 7 a.m. Wednesdays at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St.

