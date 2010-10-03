Fun and Fit Twins Bring ‘Fun Fit Facts for Older Adults’ to Santa Barbara Elks Dinner and Dance

Identical twins and international fitness experts Kymberly Williams-Evans MA and Alexandra Williams MA will be presenting interactive, fun and factual advice at Friday’s Elks Lodge Dinner and Dance at Lodge No. 613, 150 N. Kellogg Ave. Their talk, entitled “Fun Fit Facts for Older Adults,” starts at 7:15 p.m. and will be followed by a question-and-answer session. Attendees will hear the latest tips and quips on sipping and supping from the Exercise Fountain of Youth.

“Both my sister and I are very enthused about this opportunity to reach Elks directly since recent research has shown even more positive effects of activity on older adults,” said Williams-Evans. “We have seen firsthand the difference ‘a little bit more than the day before’ can make in people’s lives. Activity truly can be life transforming starting any at age and any level.”

According to Williams-Evans, “Exercise increases the flow of oxygen, which directly affects the brain. Mental acuity and memory can be improved with physical activity. Who can say ‘no’ to a better memory and enhanced brain power? Hey, people understand our wit better when they’re smart and fit, so we want to make sure the Elks get up and boogie!”

The twins have more than 60 years’ combined fitness experience on land, sea and airwaves. They have been called the humorous Dear Abby and Ann Landers of the workout world. Their blog, Fun and Fit: Q and A with K and A, answers common and quirky fitness questions. They also can be found weekly on noozhawk.com, Santa Barbara’s local news Web site.

Lodge 613 of the Benevolent Protective Order of Elks has been an active part of the Santa Barbara Community since 1900, providing a meeting place for community-minded individuals interested in charity and building support services in Santa Barbara and Goleta.

— Alexandra Williams is one half of the dynamic duo behind Fun and Fit: Q and A with K and A. She is as an instructor and master teacher for the UCSB Department of Exercise & Sport Studies program. She can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .