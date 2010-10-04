Rotary Corner: Avenues of Service Are Plentiful — and Fun — in Rotary

The concept of Rotary Avenues of Service has been accepted as a means to describe the primary areas of Rotary activity.

“Avenues” refer to the five elements of Rotary that are active year-round in every club:

1. Club Service involves all activities necessary for Rotarians to perform to make their club function successfully.

2. Vocational Service allows each Rotarian the opportunity the represent one’s vocation to the other club members.

3. Community Service includes activities Rotarians take to improve quality of life in their community.

4. International Service includes programs and activities that Rotarians undertake to advance international understanding, goodwill and peace. These projects are designed to meet humanitarian needs of people in many countries.

5. New Generations Service recognizes the positive change implemented by youth and young adults through leadership development activities, service projects and exchange programs.

— Betsy Munroe is public relations chairwoman for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise, which meets at 7 a.m. Wednesdays at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St.