Assemblyman Williams to Help Adopt-a-Block in Isla Vista

UCSB students and others will gather Nov. 4 in volunteering to clean the streets

Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara, will join UCSB students, leaders and other community members to clean the streets of Isla Vista.

The event is part of Isla Vista Recreation & Park District’s Adopt-a-Block Program and will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 at 961 Embarcadero Del Mar.

Those in attendance will have the opportunity to meet their Assemblymember, who grew up in Isla Vista, while helping improve their shared community. Assemblyman Williams also graduated from UCSB’s Bren School of Environmental Science & Management.

“Isla Vista has a rich history of environmental activism and community service. It is critical for community members to continue that tradition and take action to keep our streets and oceans clean,” Williams said. “Isla Vista is a big attraction during the Halloween festivities; the most important time to clean up the town is after that weekend.”

Adopt-A-Block volunteers have picked up more than 11,000 bags of trash and removed more than 800 incidents of graffiti in Isla Vista. Volunteer efforts ensure waste runoff does not pollute Isla Vista oceans and beaches. To sign up, email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

“This is a great opportunity for our community to come together to take ownership of the appearance and health of this community,” Adopt-A-Block Coordinator Lauren Ward said.

— James Joyce is a field representative of Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara.