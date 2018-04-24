Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 4:04 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 60º

 
 
 
 

Winner Bear Redell Promoting New Season of Santa Barbara Teen Star

Auditions for the 2012 talent competition will begin in early February

By Joe Lambert for Teen Star Santa Barbara | October 3, 2011 | 3:28 p.m.

Santa Ynez Valley native and 2011 Santa Barbara Teen Star winner Bear Redell will be performing locally for various organizations promoting the third season of the competition.

The next performance will be for the Santa Ynez Valley Rotary Club at noon Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott in Buellton.

Along with a performance by Redell, Santa Barbara Teen Star founder and producer Joe Lambert will present the past success and future of the program for 2012.

“This year we turned the corner as Teen Star has turned into a world-class production,” Lambert said.

Santa Barbara Teen Star is a competition to discover the freshest teen solo singing talent in Santa Barbara County. The event benefits the high school performing arts departments of Santa Barbara County schools. Lambert said that more than 80 students competed in the second season from 22 Santa Barbara schools.

Last season’s panel of judges included Kenny Loggins, Jimmy Messina, J.R. Richards and Catherine Remak. Santa Barbara Teen Star was also broadcast live on the Internet courtesy of California Streaming.

“I was amazed by the maturity of Bear’s voice,” Messina said. “He definitely has an opportunity to have a successful career.”

As the winner of Santa Barbara Teen Star, Redell received an opportunity of recording in a world-class studio of Santa Barbara Sound Design with Dom Camardella, to appear on television on Dare Kids to Dance, opening ceremonies for Santa Barbara’s Old Spanish Days Fiesta at De la Guerra Plaza, an appearance on Cottage Hospital’s radio marathon for the Children’s Miracle Network, interviews on KLITE 101.7 and much more.

“Communities are trying to fund anti-gang programs and after-school programs while parents are at work or doing something that takes their eyes and focus off their children,” Lambert said. “Santa Barbara Teen Star offers a stage throughout the year and then on one big night where kids can shine.”

Auditions for the 2012 season will begin in early February, and the finale for early March 2012 will be released at a later date, according to Lambert.

For more information on Santa Barbara Teen Star, click here or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Joe Lambert is the founder and producer of Santa Barbara Teen Star.

