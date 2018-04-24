Conserve Water with Free Rain Shutoff Sensor for Sprinkler Timers

Residents can now save an average of 16 percent on their monthly bills

Before the rainy season arrives, get a free rain shutoff sensor for your sprinkler timer.

That’s been a message from the city of Santa Barbara Water Conservation Program since 2007. Today, there’s a new message: We now know that residents can reduce their winter water consumption (and their bills) by an average of 16 percent with a rain shutoff sensor, according to water resources specialist Cathie Paré.

To calculate the savings, Paré determined the average water use in winter months over the three-year period before the rain shutoff sensor installation, and compared that with the average water use of winter months after the installation. Since 2007, more than 1.4 million gallons of water has been saved by the 313 water customers who have installed rain shut-off sensors. Larger properties with water meters dedicated to irrigation saved even bigger — 36 percent.

A rain shutoff sensor automatically stops the sprinkler timer from watering during and immediately after a rain event. Depending on the soil and the weather, residents may not need to turn the sprinklers back on for extended periods of time after a soaking rain. Rain shutoff sensors work best for short off periods. For extended periods, turn sprinkler timer to “off” position.

Additionally, during winter months, homeowners should reduce their watering to a fraction of the summer watering schedule. Most sprinkler timers have a “seasonal adjust” feature that easily allows homeowners to decrease the amount of watering with the seasons.

Click here for the Weekly Watering Index value, and then type that value into their seasonal adjust feature. This will automatically adjust what percentage of their peak watering schedule to apply during other seasons.

On average, a household with a rain sensor could save more than 4,500 gallons of water over one rainy season. To be one of those households, call the city’s Water Conservation Program at 805.564.5460, schedule a free water checkup and get a free rain shutoff sensor.

— Alison Jordan is a water conservation coordinator for the City of Santa Barbara.