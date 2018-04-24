Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 3:58 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 60º

 
 
 
 

Conserve Water with Free Rain Shutoff Sensor for Sprinkler Timers

Residents can now save an average of 16 percent on their monthly bills

By Alison Jordan for the City of Santa Barbara | October 3, 2011 | 6:27 p.m.

Before the rainy season arrives, get a free rain shutoff sensor for your sprinkler timer.

That’s been a message from the city of Santa Barbara Water Conservation Program since 2007. Today, there’s a new message: We now know that residents can reduce their winter water consumption (and their bills) by an average of 16 percent with a rain shutoff sensor, according to water resources specialist Cathie Paré.

To calculate the savings, Paré determined the average water use in winter months over the three-year period before the rain shutoff sensor installation, and compared that with the average water use of winter months after the installation. Since 2007, more than 1.4 million gallons of water has been saved by the 313 water customers who have installed rain shut-off sensors. Larger properties with water meters dedicated to irrigation saved even bigger — 36 percent.

A rain shutoff sensor automatically stops the sprinkler timer from watering during and immediately after a rain event. Depending on the soil and the weather, residents may not need to turn the sprinklers back on for extended periods of time after a soaking rain. Rain shutoff sensors work best for short off periods. For extended periods, turn sprinkler timer to “off” position.

Additionally, during winter months, homeowners should reduce their watering to a fraction of the summer watering schedule. Most sprinkler timers have a “seasonal adjust” feature that easily allows homeowners to decrease the amount of watering with the seasons.

Click here for the Weekly Watering Index value, and then type that value into their seasonal adjust feature. This will automatically adjust what percentage of their peak watering schedule to apply during other seasons.

On average, a household with a rain sensor could save more than 4,500 gallons of water over one rainy season. To be one of those households, call the city’s Water Conservation Program at 805.564.5460, schedule a free water checkup and get a free rain shutoff sensor.

— Alison Jordan is a water conservation coordinator for the City of Santa Barbara.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 