Dyslexia Awareness and Resource Center Invites Public to Oct. 13 Open House

The center works to assist with and educate about dyslexia, attention disorders and other learning differences

By Leslie Esposito for the Dyslexia Awareness and Resource Center | October 3, 2011 | 5:31 p.m.

In celebration of its 20 years of service in the community, the Dyslexia Awareness and Resource Center is inviting the public to an Open House from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 at the center, 928 Carpinteria St., Suite 2 in Santa Barbara.

The mission of the center is to educate, advocate, provide resources for and raise the awareness of children, parents, students and adults about dyslexia, attention disorders and other learning differences.

During the past 20 years, the center has worked endlessly to increase the community’s awareness of dyslexia, attention disorders and other learning differences and provide the means and resources to overcome these differences. The center’s main focus is to assist children from moderate- and low-income/at-risk families with dyslexia, attention disorders and other learning differences.

Other services and programs that are provided to the community by the center include information, guidance and support groups for adults with dyslexia and attention disorders; advocacy training workshops for parents in search of educational or vocational help for children with dyslexia, attention disorders and other learning differences; advocacy programs for youth caught up in the juvenile justice system with undiagnosed cognitive or emotional disorders; information on dyslexia and attention disorders in Spanish; a network of state, national and international institutions making the latest medical and educational research on dyslexia, attention disorders and other learning differences available to the public; an annual Vision and the Task Conference on dyslexia and attention disorders and other learning differences and an extensive library of books, video and audio tapes, journals, and educational curricula on the subjects of dyslexia, attention disorders and other learning differences.

For more information about the center and/or the Open House, call 805.963.7339.

— Leslie Esposito represents the Dyslexia Awareness and Resource Center.

