Gas Collection System Installed at Former Las Positas Landfill

Initial testing and monitoring of the system, at Elings Park, is under way

By Matt Fore for the City of Santa Barbarahttp://www.santabarbaraca.gov/ | October 3, 2011 | 12:46 p.m.

In cooperation with the Elings Park Foundation, the City of Santa Barbara has installed a landfill gas collection and control system at the former Las Positas Landfill at Elings Park.

The former landfill served as a solid waste disposal site for the City of Santa Barbara from the 1940s until its closure in 1979. The facility was then leased to the Elings Park Foundation, which transformed the site into Elings Park.

With its community recreational facilities, including softball and soccer fields, hiking trails, BMX track, children’s playground and amphitheater/gazebo area, the park serves as a prime example of innovative post closure land use.

Organic material such as plant and food materials break down in a landfill, producing methane and other trace gases. The purpose of the system is to remove methane emissions to protect human and environmental health and to comply with state law.

The cost to design and install the system was about $900,000, with nearly half of the cost offset by a grant from the California Department of Resources, Recycling and Recovery.

As the owner of the former landfill, the City of Santa Barbara will operate the gas collection system under strict permit conditions. The system will be regulated by the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District, Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services and the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Initial testing and monitoring began in late September and is expected to last for 45 calendar days. After the initial monitoring period, the system will be placed into permanent operation.

— Matt Fore is an Environmental Services manager for the City of Santa Barbara.

 
