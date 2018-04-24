Highway 101 Lane Closures Planned for Monday Near Los Alamos

Motorists should expect delays while a crane is installed and removed, and while it recovers equipment

The No. 2 (slow) lane of northbound Highway 101 will undergo intermittent closures Monday afternoon between 3 to 6 p.m. from the Highway 101/154 junction to Alisos Canyon Road.

Caltrans will erect a crane in the center median of the highway in order to recover equipment on the embankment adjacent to the northbound lanes.

Motorists should expect a short delay while the crane is being installed and removed from the area, and should expect longer delays during the actual recovery of the equipment.

The work is part of an ongoing project to repave Highway 101 from six miles south of Los Alamos to Santa Maria Way. The project is expected to be completed next spring.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through Caltrans construction zones.

Click here for traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.