Laguna Blanca Seniors Named Commended Students in National Merit Scholarship Program

Letter of commendation will recognize the academic achievements of Cameron Matthews and Andrew McCaffery

By Tara Broucqsault for Laguna Blanca School | October 3, 2011 | 9:37 p.m.

Tyler Hodges, director of Laguna Blanca Upper School’s Academics & Student Life, announced Monday that seniors Cameron Matthews and Andrew McCaffery have been named Commended Students in the 2012 National Merit Scholarship Program.

A letter of commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation, which conducts the program, will be presented to the principal of these scholastically talented seniors.

About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Although they will not continue in the 2012 competition for National Merit Scholarships, Commended Students placed among the top 5 percent of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2012 competition by taking the 2010 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

The young men and women being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” a spokesperson for the National Merit Scholarship Program said. “These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishment, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation. We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success.”

— Tara Broucqsault is the director of communications for Laguna Blanca School.

