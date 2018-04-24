Montecito District Taking Fire Safety Education to Local Schools

Engine companies will teach children how to be prepared in case of an emergency

[Note: Due to the predicted inclement weather, Montecito Fire has canceled the fire prevention activities for Oct. 3-6. The schools that were scheduled for Oct. 3-6 will be rescheduled to a later date. At this time, all other activities will continue as scheduled.]

In honor of Fire Prevention Week, the Montecito Fire Protection District will teach fire safety to elementary school children within the Montecito community.

This Monday through Oct. 14, the fire engine companies will visit several schools teaching 800 children how to be prepared in case of an emergency.

Topics will include how to react in the case of a fire with “Stop Drop and Roll” and “Crawl Low in Smoke” for preschool age through second grade. For third and fourth grades, the “Fire Safety Trailer” is used to simulate real fire situations within the home. The children learn how to spot fire hazards in the home, the five most important things to say when dialing 9-1-1, and how to exit the home quickly and safely.

Parents are encouraged to discuss and practice their emergency plan as a family.

Fire Safety Education Schedule

Week One

» Oct. 3 — All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church preschool

» Oct. 4 — Montecito Union School, third and fourth grades

» Oct. 5 — Crane Country Day School and Laguna Blanca School, third and fourth grades

» Oct. 6 — Our Lady of Mount Carmel School and Cold Spring School, third and fourth grades

» Oct. 7 — YMCA preschool

Week Two

» Oct. 10 — Montecito Union School, kindergarten through second grade

» Oct. 11 — El Montecito preschool, Mount Carmel kindergarten through second grade

» Oct. 12 — Laguna Blanca, kindergarten through second grade

» Oct. 13 — Crane School, kindergarten through second grade

» Oct. 14 — Cold Spring, kindergarten through second grade

— Jackie Jenkins represents the Montecito Fire Protection District.