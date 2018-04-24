PCPA Theaterfest Hitting the Road with Education and Outreach Tour

Hitting the road this month is the PCPA Education and Outreach Tour. Four actor interns and a stage management intern will travel through Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties from October through May with original theatrical productions produced specifically for local elementary through high school students.

The first production in the tour is a premiere musical, Luis and the Great Field Trip Adventure by Wendy-Marie Foerster and Jason Miller. It’s suitable for students in kindergarten through sixth grade.

Luis loves baseball, and he’s really good at it, too. But he hates doing homework and doesn’t see the point in it. That is until he comes face to face with danger while on a field trip to Nojoqui Falls. Then he realizes he should have paid more attention to his teacher in class. The story also incorporates Chumash legends regarding our natural surroundings, including tree spirits.

Co-creator and SLO resident Foerster is a graduate of the PCPA Conservatory (class of 1993), and has had her award-winning plays produced throughout Europe. Two seasons ago, Foerster directed the second in the Francisco Jimenez Circuit trilogy, Breaking Through. Foerster said because this play is set locally, she hopes it will help students learn about the rich Native American cultural history that’s right here in their backyard.

“I would love for that to spark a dialogue between the teacher and the students or the students and their parents,” Foerster said.

Next in the outreach tour is an original adaptation by Education and Outreach Director Leo Cortez, based on Jon Scieszka’s book The True Story of the Three Little Pigs. It’s suitable for students in kindergarten through sixth grade.

Think you know what really happened to the Three Little Pigs? As it turns out, the story you think you know may have been founded on the biased opinion of a sensationalized news story! Mr. Alexander T. Wolf will finally get his day in court and twelve of your students will be selected to sit in the Jury Box. They will get to decide Mr. Wolf’s guilt or innocence in the case of The People vs. A. Wolf. The True Story of the Three Little Pigs tours through May 2012.

Now in its sixth year, My Life=Art is an interactive theater development project suitable for students in kindergarten through fifth grade. It takes stories and life experiences from students and integrates them into a fully staged performance. The project involves two phases. It begins with a PCPA artist who comes into the school to conduct writing workshops with the students. The written work from those students is then distilled into a script and developed into a production that will be performed by PCPA actors for the entire school in the spring of 2012.

My Life=Art is a richly rewarding and creative endeavor for everyone involved. The power of seeing their own story or situation being performed on stage is a life-affirming experience and can play an important role in the development of the students’ verbal and written language skills.

Phase 1 will be completed in the fall of 2011, and phase 2 in the spring of 2012. This project typically sells out early.

Click here for more information on PCPA Education and Outreach tour and other activities. To book an Outreach Tour performance visit the website and fill out the Outreach Order From, or call 805.928.7731 x3156.

Public schools in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties may be eligible for a discount through the Children’s Creative Project. For more information, call the Children’s Creative Project’s SLO office at 805.927.1697 or the Santa Barbara office at 805.964.4711.

— Craig Shafer represents PCPA Theaterfest.