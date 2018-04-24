Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle on Via Real in Carpinteria

Sheriff's Department says the male transient is hospitalized in critical condition

A 57-year-old man was in critical condition Sunday night after being struck by a vehicle in front of the Motel 6 on Via Real in Carpinteria.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said Chris Dexter Shields, a transient, was crossing the street in the 4200 block of Via Real shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday when he was hit by a westbound vehicle driven by 28-year-old Herminia Mancera-Ramirez of Carpinteria.

The area was closed to traffic for about six hours.

The collision investigation is being handled by the Sheriff’s Major Accident Response Team (SMART).

Sugars said it’s unknown whether drugs and/or alcohol may have been a contributing factor.

Anyone with information about the collision and/or the involved parties is asked to call the Sheriff’s Traffic Unit at 805.961.7516 or the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

