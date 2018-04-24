Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 4:06 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 60º

 
 
 
 

Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise, Shalhoob Meat Co. Recognized for Donations

Rotary Club provided a grant for the West Beach Wading Pool, and Shalhoob supported the Santa Barbara Youth Council’s end-of-year dinner

By Kathleen Sullivan for the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department | October 3, 2011 | 2:23 p.m.

At each monthly meeting, the City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Commission recognizes community organization and individuals who have supported projects and programs of the Parks & Recreation Department with their time, treasure and/or talents.

Last Wednesday, the commission recognized two efforts: the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise for its financial support of the operation of the West Beach Wading Pool, and Shalhoob Meat Company for its support of the Santa Barbara Youth Council’s end-of-year dinner and for its past support of other youth events.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise provided a grant of $2,500 for the second straight year to support the opening of the West Beach Wading pool during the busy summer months. The wading pool was targeted for closure because of budget reductions by the Parks & Recreation Department. The club’s generous support provided an opportunity for staff to work with the Santa Barbara Unified School District Early Education Program to match these funds, so they could send participants from their school-based programs to the West Beach Wading Pool twice a week for the entire month of July.

Because of the grant received from the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise, 1,700 youths ages 6 months to 7 years old had an opportunity to use the West Beach Wading Pool for free while further developing their swimming skills in a fun and safe environment.

The Parks & Recreation Department and the commission recognized the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise for their continued support of youth programs in the community. 

Each year, the Santa Barbara Youth Council (teens ages 13 to 18 who serve as an advisory board to the mayor, City Council and the Parks and Recreation Commission) holds an end-of-year event to recognize the accomplishments and successes of the past year, and reflect on goals and objectives for the coming year. This event is usually a potluck dinner. This year, however, the Youth Council was given a generous donation from Shalhoob Meat Company to provide the dinner.

Shalhoob Meat Company is known for its generosity to the community, especially for events supporting youths. The parks department and commission recognized the community spirit always exhibited by the Shalhoob Meat Company, and thanked it for its generous support of the Santa Barbara Youth Council’s end-of-year dinner.

— Kathleen Sullivan is a marketing coordinator for the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 