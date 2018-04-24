Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise, Shalhoob Meat Co. Recognized for Donations

At each monthly meeting, the City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Commission recognizes community organization and individuals who have supported projects and programs of the Parks & Recreation Department with their time, treasure and/or talents.

Last Wednesday, the commission recognized two efforts: the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise for its financial support of the operation of the West Beach Wading Pool, and Shalhoob Meat Company for its support of the Santa Barbara Youth Council’s end-of-year dinner and for its past support of other youth events.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise provided a grant of $2,500 for the second straight year to support the opening of the West Beach Wading pool during the busy summer months. The wading pool was targeted for closure because of budget reductions by the Parks & Recreation Department. The club’s generous support provided an opportunity for staff to work with the Santa Barbara Unified School District Early Education Program to match these funds, so they could send participants from their school-based programs to the West Beach Wading Pool twice a week for the entire month of July.

Because of the grant received from the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise, 1,700 youths ages 6 months to 7 years old had an opportunity to use the West Beach Wading Pool for free while further developing their swimming skills in a fun and safe environment.

The Parks & Recreation Department and the commission recognized the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise for their continued support of youth programs in the community.

Each year, the Santa Barbara Youth Council (teens ages 13 to 18 who serve as an advisory board to the mayor, City Council and the Parks and Recreation Commission) holds an end-of-year event to recognize the accomplishments and successes of the past year, and reflect on goals and objectives for the coming year. This event is usually a potluck dinner. This year, however, the Youth Council was given a generous donation from Shalhoob Meat Company to provide the dinner.

Shalhoob Meat Company is known for its generosity to the community, especially for events supporting youths. The parks department and commission recognized the community spirit always exhibited by the Shalhoob Meat Company, and thanked it for its generous support of the Santa Barbara Youth Council’s end-of-year dinner.

— Kathleen Sullivan is a marketing coordinator for the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.