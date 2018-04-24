Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 4:03 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Offering Community Free Day on Oct. 16

Visitors will receive free reusable grocery bags compliments of MarBorg Industries

By Joni Kelly for the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden | October 3, 2011 | 4:46 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden is offering a Community Free Day as part of its year-long anniversary celebration of “85 Years: Growing Native.”

MarBorg Industries will sponsor a free-admission day at the garden from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16.

“The Community Free Day series has been such a success that we would like to offer it to the public as often as we are able,” Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Executive Director Steve Windhager said. “When we approached the people of MarBorg about sponsoring one of the events, they did not hesitate to participate. MarBorg Industries has been an environmental leader in our community for over 75 years, and with the garden’s focus on sustainability, this is a perfect partnership.”

“We are pleased to provide this free event to the community so that everyone can visit this local treasure,” said David Borgatello, vice president of MarBorg Industries. “As a Green Certified Business, we have been recognized for our commitment to preventing pollution, conserving natural resources, and exceeding environmental regulatory requirements — all part of our dedication to sustainability. This philosophy directly ties in with the garden’s mission.”

Along with free entry, visitors can participate in docent led tours at 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., visit an authentic Japanese Tea House and watch an actual Tea Ceremony, and receive free reusable grocery bags compliments of MarBorg Industries.

Santa Barbara Channelkeeper will have an “examination station” by Mission Creek for visitors to explore water bugs and other critters and learn about the watershed.

This month’s Community Free Day is taking place in the midst of the Fall Plant Sale, as the garden’s courtyard turns into a native-plant wonderland featuring more than 400 varieties. With fall planting season upon us, the Master Gardeners’ table is a great place to get horticultural questions answered and learn how to grow native in your home garden. In addition, for every garden membership purchased, visitors will receive an additional 5 percent discount for a total discount of 15 percent on plants bought (on the day of the event only). In the Garden Shop, patrons will receive a free native California poppy seed packet from S&S Seeds with any purchase of $10 or more.

Visitors are invited to pack a lunch and enjoy a lovely picnic on one of the garden’s beautiful decks overlooking stunning vistas.

Parking at the garden is very limited, so use of alternative transportation via MTD’s No. 22 bus line or carpooling is strongly encouraged. As attendance is regulated by a Conditional Use Permit, only 205 people can be allowed into the garden at one time.

— Joni Kelly is the communications manager for The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.

