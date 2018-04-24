Senior Planning Services Hosting Community ‘Meet & Greet’ at New Montecito Office

The agency is also introducing Coastal Home Care, a new name for its in-home caregiving services division

Senior Planning Services, Santa Barbara’s first geriatric care managed home care agency, invites the community to stop by a “Meet & Greet” event celebrating the company’s new office in Montecito’s Upper Village.

Senior Planning Services is also introducing Coastal Home Care, a new name for the agency’s in-home caregiving services division. Caregiving services have been offered through Senior Planning Services since 1995. Coastal Home Care has been developed to offer more affordable, specially screened and trained caregivers, with a new logo and satellite office.

The Meet & Greet will take place at the Montecito Village Shopping Center North in Upper Village from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and speak with Suzanne McNeely, Senior Planning Services president and founder, her elder care managers and consultants, and to reconnect with neighbors throughout the afternoon. Participants will receive a thank you gift for stopping by and may also enter to win a dinner for two at Via Vai. A complimentary consultation with a Senior Planning Services elder care expert will be also be offered to all who come by.

“With over 22 years serving families throughout Santa Barbara County, we are looking forward to meeting our new neighbors and being a great neighbor and resource in the Montecito community,” McNeely said. “Aging can be wonderful and graceful for families, and we want to make sure the entire community knows we are here to help them face the special challenges with useful expertise and support.”

Coastal Home Care matches experienced caregivers with client needs and preferences from two to 24 hours a day. Services include transportation, medication reminders, personal care assistance, meal preparation and grocery shopping, homemaking and housekeeping, engagement and enrichment activities, with professional support and management offered 24/7.

Senior Planning Services has been serving Santa Barbara County families since 1989 with offices in downtown Santa Barbara and now in Montecito. The new office is located at 1485 E. Valley Road, Santa Barbara, and is staffed from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. For more information, click here or call 805.969.3312.

— Candice Tang is a publicist representing Senior Planning Services.