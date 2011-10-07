Locals Soon May Be Bouncing Off the Walls with Indoor Trampoline Park in Goleta

Business partners Suzanne Wolfe and Wayne Jewell are looking for a space in Goleta and working with city officials to receive zoning clearance

Admit it. You’ve passed by those inflatable bouncy houses and wished you could kick off your shoes and climb inside. Why do kids get all the fun?

Well, if Suzanne Wolfe gets her way, grownups, too, will be bouncing off the walls, thanks to a specially built trampoline park — an indoor setup of trampolines that will have people of all ages bouncing around for fun and fitness.

“It’s such a great workout,” said Wolfe, a former gymnastics instructor, adding that trampolining is low impact and high energy, easy on the joints and works out different sets of muscles.

Wolfe, who owned Beachstar gymnastics in Carpinteria a few years ago, teamed up with her partner, Wayne Jewell, owner of a trampoline business, to build a trampoline park in Tampa, Fla., and at the Presidio in San Francisco, a park that became one of the most famous of its kind in the United States.

Now they want to bring the phenomenon home, and they’re looking for locations in Goleta to establish their flagship trampoline arena.

Picture this: 80 trampolines, all connected.

“You can jump from trampoline to trampoline, and you can literally jump off the walls,” Wolfe said.

For this kind of venue, however, Trampolines Inc. will need a fairly large amount of indoor space, particularly one with high ceilings. Wolfe and Jewell are looking at a couple of sites in Goleta that might fit the bill. The site must be 20,000 square feet minimum with at least 25-foot-high ceilings.

According to Wolfe, the Goleta City Council is glomming onto the project, eager to have the fast-growing and health-providing venture establish itself in the city. What needs to happen, however, is a rezoning from the typical industrial research park zoning of these buildings and/or a conditional use permit to allow for the recreational use of the facility.

But the people who are really going to like it will be the users, Wolfe said. For a fee, users young and old will get the chance to let loose and toss themselves and each other into the air for some bouncy fun. She said most of them won’t even know they’re working out.

“Many of these kids get on these trampolines and they don’t even know they’re getting any exercise because it’s just so much fun,” Wolfe said.

She also plans to move her gymnastics school into the Goleta location. There will be fitness group classes for all ages, she said, and people will learn how to do those flips and tricks on a trampoline. Wolfe also said scholarships will be available for those who can’t afford the classes. Additionally, the site will be configured so that parents, if they’re not bouncing around themselves, can relax and watch their children get in a workout.

In the meantime, as they wait for Goleta to make its move, Wolfe and Jewell are busy opening four other parks in the country in Phoenix, Seattle, Chicago and Orlando, Fla. Future plans include 10 parks in Australia, as well.

