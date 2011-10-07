Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 10:52 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Business

Locals Soon May Be Bouncing Off the Walls with Indoor Trampoline Park in Goleta

Business partners Suzanne Wolfe and Wayne Jewell are looking for a space in Goleta and working with city officials to receive zoning clearance

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkNews | October 7, 2011 | 8:29 p.m.

Admit it. You’ve passed by those inflatable bouncy houses and wished you could kick off your shoes and climb inside. Why do kids get all the fun?

Well, if Suzanne Wolfe gets her way, grownups, too, will be bouncing off the walls, thanks to a specially built trampoline park — an indoor setup of trampolines that will have people of all ages bouncing around for fun and fitness.

“It’s such a great workout,” said Wolfe, a former gymnastics instructor, adding that trampolining is low impact and high energy, easy on the joints and works out different sets of muscles.

Wolfe, who owned Beachstar gymnastics in Carpinteria a few years ago, teamed up with her partner, Wayne Jewell, owner of a trampoline business, to build a trampoline park in Tampa, Fla., and at the Presidio in San Francisco, a park that became one of the most famous of its kind in the United States.

Now they want to bring the phenomenon home, and they’re looking for locations in Goleta to establish their flagship trampoline arena.

Picture this: 80 trampolines, all connected.

“You can jump from trampoline to trampoline, and you can literally jump off the walls,” Wolfe said.

For this kind of venue, however, Trampolines Inc. will need a fairly large amount of indoor space, particularly one with high ceilings. Wolfe and Jewell are looking at a couple of sites in Goleta that might fit the bill. The site must be 20,000 square feet minimum with at least 25-foot-high ceilings.

According to Wolfe, the Goleta City Council is glomming onto the project, eager to have the fast-growing and health-providing venture establish itself in the city. What needs to happen, however, is a rezoning from the typical industrial research park zoning of these buildings and/or a conditional use permit to allow for the recreational use of the facility.

But the people who are really going to like it will be the users, Wolfe said. For a fee, users young and old will get the chance to let loose and toss themselves and each other into the air for some bouncy fun. She said most of them won’t even know they’re working out.

“Many of these kids get on these trampolines and they don’t even know they’re getting any exercise because it’s just so much fun,” Wolfe said.

She also plans to move her gymnastics school into the Goleta location. There will be fitness group classes for all ages, she said, and people will learn how to do those flips and tricks on a trampoline. Wolfe also said scholarships will be available for those who can’t afford the classes. Additionally, the site will be configured so that parents, if they’re not bouncing around themselves, can relax and watch their children get in a workout.

In the meantime, as they wait for Goleta to make its move, Wolfe and Jewell are busy opening four other parks in the country in Phoenix, Seattle, Chicago and Orlando, Fla. Future plans include 10 parks in Australia, as well.

Noozhawk contributing writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 