The Black Keys Bring World Tour to Santa Barbara Bowl

Tegan and Sara also rock the stage to open Tuesday night's show

By Garrett Geyer, Noozhawk Contributor | @NoozhawkNews | October 3, 2012 | 11:32 a.m.

The Black Keys rocked the Santa Barbara Bowl on Tuesday night, accompanied by Tegan and Sara.

In support of their album El Camino, the band extended their world tour, with ticket proceeds benefiting Community Support Services in Akron, Ohio, and the W.O. Smith Music School in Nashville, Tenn.

The band recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of their first album, The Big Come Up.

El Camino was produced by Danger Mouse and The Black Keys, and was recorded in the band’s new hometown of Nashville during the spring of 2011. The record debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Top 200 and has been certified RIAA Gold.

Tegan and Sara have played many festivals around the world, including Coachella, Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza, and have toured with artists such as Cyndi Lauper and Neil Young.

Since 2003, they have headlined tours in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, and their music has been featured on network television shows, including Parenthood, Grey’s Anatomy

Tuesday’s concert was promoted by Nederlander Concerts.

Sara Quin of Tegan and Sara performs the opening set Tuesday night at the Santa Barbara Bowl. (Garrett Geyer / Noozhawk photo)
