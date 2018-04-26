Central Coast Bioneers Conference to Roll Out Extreme Green Car Show

The most efficient models will be on display Oct. 20-21 in San Luis Obispo

Car manufacturers will get the chance to show off their greenest models at the Extreme Green Car Show during the third annual Central Coast Bioneers Conference.

The public can get a close look Oct. 20-21 at some extremely efficient wheels at the Holiday Inn Express, 1800 Monterey St. in San Luis Obispo.

The show is also planned as part of Energy Efficiency Month and is being held in cooperation with San Luis Obispo County’s Energy Event at the SLO Vets Hall on Oct. 20.

Making the cut in this show wasn’t easy. To be included, electric vehicles must already meet the 2025 standard of 54.5 miles per gallon or the equivalent and alternative fuel vehicles must meet GHG emission standards).

The current lineup includes: Chevy Volt, Ford Focus, Honda Civic NG, Nissan Leaf, Tesla Roadster, Toyota Prius Plug-in and Toyota RAV4.

Electric bicycles and Segways from Todd’s Green Machines will also be on display in the show.

These aren’t your parents’ golf carts — once limited ranges are improving quickly, with some cars able to go more than 200 miles on a single charge. Charging times are also becoming faster, and performance is also coming along. Consider the Tesla Roadster, an all-electric sports car that boasts 119 MPGge — the equivalent of miles per gallon — that accelerates from zero to 60 in 3.7 seconds.

Once-rare charging stations are popping up all over California, making inter-city travel more practical than ever, and AAA has begun equipping its emergency road vehicles with quick-charge equipment for EVs. Solar carports are dropping price and are sometimes bundled with the purchase of new electric vehicles. Large tax credits are also still available in California to offset the purchase price.

The Extreme Green Car Show is part of the Central Coast Bioneers Conference for Monterey, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Presented by Ecologistics, this annual three-day, solutions-focused gathering brings together a diverse audience to create deep and positive change in their communities. This year’s conference runs Oct. 19-21 in San Luis Obispo.

Click here for more information or to register. Tickets are also available at AtMODsphere, 1119 Chorro St. in San Luis Obispo.

— Stacey Hunt represents Central Coast Bioneers.