Local News

Police Once Again Search Beach Where Body Was Found

Santa Barbara investigators continue to probe the death of Christopher Evan Mark

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | October 3, 2012 | 2:20 p.m.

Investigators — including FBI divers — returned to Shoreline Park and the shoreline below for the second time on Wednesday, as they continued probing the death of a Christopher Evan Marks, whose body was found on the beach Sept. 20.

Santa Barbara police have not disclosed what they are looking for, but say they haven’t determined whether Marks, 60, committed suicide, or was the victim of an accident or foul play.

Last Thursday, police cordoned off part of the beach, and the bluff above, and combed through the sand and vegetation looking for evidence.

As many as 20 officers were on scene — using rakes, shovels and a metal detector — and were assisted by a skip loader.

That action came after detectives received Marks’ autopsy report a week ago, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Wednesday’s investigation also involved personnel from the FBI, whose divers were searching offshore, Harwood said.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

