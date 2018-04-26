Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 12:02 pm | Partly Cloudy with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Police Investigating Sexual Assault

Victim says she was attacked on a beach by a man she met a party

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | October 3, 2012

UCSB police are investigating a sexual assault that reportedly occurred early Wednesday morning on a beach in Isla Vista.

Police stated that at some point between 11:30 p.m. and midnight, the victim of the assault was with a person she met at a party. The pair reportedly walked to a secluded location, where the assault occurred on the beach west of Camino Majorca Road.

UCSB police Sgt. Rob Romero told Noozhawk on Wednesday that the department received a call from Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital shortly after 2:30 a.m., saying a woman had checked into the hospital and was a possible victim of assault.

Romero described the suspect as a college-age white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium athletic build, brown hair and brown eyes, and wearing a T-shirt and long pants.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the UCSB Police Department at 805.893.3446. To report a tip anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 877.800.9100.

Campus police sent out a statement Wednesday reminding the community to remain vigilant and to use the Community Service Officer Escort Service, a free service offered through the UCSB Police Department that may be accessed by calling 805.893.2000 or UCSB police dispatch at 805.893.3446.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

