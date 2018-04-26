UCSB Police Investigating Sexual Assault

Victim says she was attacked on a beach by a man she met a party

UCSB police are investigating a sexual assault that reportedly occurred early Wednesday morning on a beach in Isla Vista.

Police stated that at some point between 11:30 p.m. and midnight, the victim of the assault was with a person she met at a party. The pair reportedly walked to a secluded location, where the assault occurred on the beach west of Camino Majorca Road.

UCSB police Sgt. Rob Romero told Noozhawk on Wednesday that the department received a call from Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital shortly after 2:30 a.m., saying a woman had checked into the hospital and was a possible victim of assault.

Romero described the suspect as a college-age white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium athletic build, brown hair and brown eyes, and wearing a T-shirt and long pants.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the UCSB Police Department at 805.893.3446. To report a tip anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 877.800.9100.

Campus police sent out a statement Wednesday reminding the community to remain vigilant and to use the Community Service Officer Escort Service, a free service offered through the UCSB Police Department that may be accessed by calling 805.893.2000 or UCSB police dispatch at 805.893.3446.

