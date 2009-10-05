Gusty Winds Blow Through Santa Barbara

Wind gusting to 50 mph buffeted Santa Barbara County on Sunday, and a National Weather Service wind advisory will remain in effect below passes and canyons until early Monday. Gale-force winds were reported in the outer Santa Barbara Channel.

Scattered power outages were reported but there were no reports of damage.

Sunday’s temperatures cracked 70 degrees along the South Coast but high winds made it feel cooler than it was, especially in the shade. Monday’s forecast is for sunny conditions with highs near 70, and 7 mph north winds shifting to the southwest. Monday night’s low is expected to be around 49 degrees. The remainder of the week should be in the 70s.

Overnight winds are expected to be especially strong on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast and on Highway 154 at San Marcos Pass. Carpinteria, Montecito and eastern Santa Barbara are included in the advisory, which warned of gusts as high as 35 mph.

