Pickup Truck Fire on Highway 154 Closes Cold Spring Bridge

Highway 154 was closed at Cold Spring Bridge just before noon Sunday when a pickup truck caught fire as it towed a livestock trailer carrying two horses.

At about 11:45 a.m., the pickup driver noticed smoke coming from under the truck’s hood and pulled over on the highway’s eastbound shoulder, just before the approach to the bridge. Within minutes, the front of the truck was fully engulfed in flames. Santa Barbara County fire and emergency personnel quickly responded, but the blaze caused major damage to the vehicle.

There were no injuries in the incident and the horses were safely removed from the trailer.

The highway was closed for about an hour, and traffic was diverted to Stagecoach Road and under the bridge.

