VAFB, Thousand Oaks Fires Fully Contained

The 600-acre brush fire on Vandenberg Air Force Base is now fully contained, authorities said Sunday.

The Pine Canyon Fire, which was sparked Wednesday morning by a downed power line near Vandenberg Middle School, 1145 Mountain View Blvd., knocked out electricity to much of the base, forced the evacuation of nearly 100 buildings and closed Highway 1 over two days.

There were no injuries in the wildfire and no structures were damaged. Authorities say base operations have returned to normal.

Meanwhile, a 56-acre brush fire that broke out Sunday morning near Thousand Oaks was contained late Sunday, Ventura County fire officials reported. A Santa Barbara County Fire Department strike team was deployed to the blaze Sunday afternoon.

Officials said the Rancho Fire started about 11 a.m., south of Highway 101 at the Rancho Road exit. The rugged open area is northwest of Triunfo Community Park in Westlake Village.

Despite high winds Sunday, no homes were threatened and no injuries were reported. The cause was under investigation.

