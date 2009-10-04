WheelHouse a Bicycle Shop Built by Two

With unique inventory and a focus on commuters, pair hopes to break cycle of intimidation

Opening a small business in the middle of recession takes a certain amount of courage. Opening a bike shop in Santa Barbara in the middle of a recession takes even more bravery.

Despite being smack in the middle of a market saturated with bike culture, WheelHouse co-owners Evan Minogue and Erik Wright are confident their dutch bikes set them apart from the rest of Santa Barbara’s bike sellers.

In fact, Wright said the shop at 528 Anacapa St. is only one of two in California that sells the cycles. Only four stores sell the products on the entire West Coast.

“They’re gaining popularity for sure,” he said.

It’s a trend that is quickly gaining steam in the United States. Earlier this year, The New York Times featured an article on the dutch bikes accompanied with photos of models in suits riding them.

The very design of the bike makes it ideal as a commuter bike, with no lycra or spandex getup required. That you can actually look cool riding it may be one of its coolest features. The bikes are designed so that the rider sits upright, channeling less leg power, moving at a slower speed and sweating less.

“It’s a viable mode of transportation that you can ride in any weather in any clothing at any time,” Wright said.

Minogue refers to the bikes as “fully equipped,” meaning they have all kinds of perks, like fenders over the wheels, enclosed casing around the chain’s case and a built-in lock. They even have a generator on the front hub that powers the bike’s front and rear lights. Modern and classic versions of the bike cost about $1,599, but the pair think the quality is well worth the price.

Minogue said a man came in to have a tuneup after riding his dutch bike for almost four years, day in and day out.

“The chain looked brand new, and that’s really a testament to what these things can do,” he said.

Minogue said he and Wright looked long and hard throughout the American bike industry to find a product that “was well made and could do a lot of versatile stuff.”

“We didn’t really find what we were looking for,” he said.

But when the pair discovered the dutch bikes produced by Amsterdam-based WorkCycles, Minogue said he knew they would be well worth the investment.

“The Dutch have been riding this same type of bike since the early 20th century,” Minogue said. “That’s all they do over there is ride bikes.”

But bike stores in Santa Barbara already exist on every corner, so the pair knew they needed a specialized product to flourish in a saturated market.

“No one here in Santa Barbara really marketed toward people who don’t ride bicycles,” Wright said. Wandering in to many of the local “pro shops” can be intimidating at best for someone who doesn’t own an expensive bike, and the amateur audience is one that the WheelHouse guys welcome in their store.

“Someone who doesn’t know anything about bikes can come in and ask anything they want,” Minogue said.

The Dutch cycles are also heavily geared toward carrying cargo, and they all come with rear racks that can hold up to 100 pounds. An extension cargo device called an xtracycle can be attached to carry even more of a load.

Minogue said they had someone come up from Orange County looking for an xtracycle. WheelHouse is the only local store that carries the product, he said, which is compatible with road and mountain bikes, and runs about $499.

“People say, “I want to commute, but I can’t carry enough on my bike,” he said. “They also want to be very upright.”

Also among the store’s unique inventory are Bakfiets, which translate from Dutch to mean “box bikes,” which have large cargo boxes mounted to the front of the bikes. The dutch have been known to carry children, groceries and whatever else needs hauling around town on these bikes.

Minogue said there’s a bit of a learning curve with Bakfiets, learning to balance the frontal weight on a smaller front wheel.

“You have your kids in front of you, so they can see while you’re peddling,” he said.

There’s also a full repair shop at WheelHouse that will work on any bike, and the store even rents the bikes, as well as a seven-seater conference bike that can be rented for six people to ride while one of the WheelHouse guys steers it around town.

WheelHouse has only been open since May 9, and business has been steady. “The first two months we had people coming in like crazy,” Minogue said.

From 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, they do a free bike valet at the downtown Farmers Market across the street. “That brings us traffic,” he said, and the Burger Bus camps out in the WheelHouse parking lot on Fridays, bringing in more foot traffic.

“There’s this real niche in Santa Barbara for commuter bikes and no one does this retail side,” said Minogue, who is from Los Angeles and commuted there when he could. Dealing with some of the pro shops there and “a cliquey elitist feel” is what got him thinking about opening his own place.

Minogue and Wright, both 23, met at Chapman University, where Minogue studied film and Wright studied political science. Minogue’s parents have lived in Carpinteria for 10 years, and were supportive of the business venture. Minogue and Wright found their location in a large garage with roll-up doors that used to be an old bread warehouse.

Although WheelHouse has seen an influx of customers, they’ve gotten mixed reactions from other shops. Minogue said reps from other stores have come in to scope out the inventory. “They came in to look around, very tight-lipped,” he said. “Skeptical would be the word to use.”

The pair has been working closely with and donated spare parts to the nonprofit Bici Centro, which teaches bike riders how to repair their own equipment. Bici Centro, a project of the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition, is located at La Casa de la Raza, 601 E. Montecito St.

“We’re here to not only service the bikes, but to get involved in the community,” Minogue said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at