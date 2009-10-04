Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 5:22 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

WheelHouse a Bicycle Shop Built by Two

With unique inventory and a focus on commuters, pair hopes to break cycle of intimidation

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | October 4, 2009 | 2:52 p.m.

Opening a small business in the middle of recession takes a certain amount of courage. Opening a bike shop in Santa Barbara in the middle of a recession takes even more bravery.

Despite being smack in the middle of a market saturated with bike culture, WheelHouse co-owners Evan Minogue and Erik Wright are confident their dutch bikes set them apart from the rest of Santa Barbara’s bike sellers.

In fact, Wright said the shop at 528 Anacapa St. is only one of two in California that sells the cycles. Only four stores sell the products on the entire West Coast.

The WheelHouse not only sells bikes, but rents them, and this seven-seater bike from Germany is a favorite.
The WheelHouse not only sells bikes, but rents them, and this seven-seater bike from Germany is a favorite. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)

“They’re gaining popularity for sure,” he said.

It’s a trend that is quickly gaining steam in the United States. Earlier this year, The New York Times featured an article on the dutch bikes accompanied with photos of models in suits riding them.

The very design of the bike makes it ideal as a commuter bike, with no lycra or spandex getup required. That you can actually look cool riding it may be one of its coolest features. The bikes are designed so that the rider sits upright, channeling less leg power, moving at a slower speed and sweating less.

“It’s a viable mode of transportation that you can ride in any weather in any clothing at any time,” Wright said.

Minogue refers to the bikes as “fully equipped,” meaning they have all kinds of perks, like fenders over the wheels, enclosed casing around the chain’s case and a built-in lock. They even have a generator on the front hub that powers the bike’s front and rear lights. Modern and classic versions of the bike cost about $1,599, but the pair think the quality is well worth the price.

Minogue said a man came in to have a tuneup after riding his dutch bike for almost four years, day in and day out.

“The chain looked brand new, and that’s really a testament to what these things can do,” he said.

Minogue said he and Wright looked long and hard throughout the American bike industry to find a product that “was well made and could do a lot of versatile stuff.”

“We didn’t really find what we were looking for,” he said.

But when the pair discovered the dutch bikes produced by Amsterdam-based WorkCycles, Minogue said he knew they would be well worth the investment.

“The Dutch have been riding this same type of bike since the early 20th century,” Minogue said. “That’s all they do over there is ride bikes.”

The WheelHouse's open feel is intentional.
The WheelHouse’s open feel is intentional.  “Someone who doesn’t know anything about bikes can come in and ask anything they want,” Evan Minogue says. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)

But bike stores in Santa Barbara already exist on every corner, so the pair knew they needed a specialized product to flourish in a saturated market.

“No one here in Santa Barbara really marketed toward people who don’t ride bicycles,” Wright said. Wandering in to many of the local “pro shops” can be intimidating at best for someone who doesn’t own an expensive bike, and the amateur audience is one that the WheelHouse guys welcome in their store.

“Someone who doesn’t know anything about bikes can come in and ask anything they want,” Minogue said.

The Dutch cycles are also heavily geared toward carrying cargo, and they all come with rear racks that can hold up to 100 pounds. An extension cargo device called an xtracycle can be attached to carry even more of a load.

Minogue said they had someone come up from Orange County looking for an xtracycle. WheelHouse is the only local store that carries the product, he said, which is compatible with road and mountain bikes, and runs about $499.

“People say, “I want to commute, but I can’t carry enough on my bike,” he said. “They also want to be very upright.”

Also among the store’s unique inventory are Bakfiets, which translate from Dutch to mean “box bikes,” which have large cargo boxes mounted to the front of the bikes. The dutch have been known to carry children, groceries and whatever else needs hauling around town on these bikes.

Minogue said there’s a bit of a learning curve with Bakfiets, learning to balance the frontal weight on a smaller front wheel.

Cargo bikes await their long haul.
Cargo bikes await their long haul. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)

“You have your kids in front of you, so they can see while you’re peddling,” he said.

There’s also a full repair shop at WheelHouse that will work on any bike, and the store even rents the bikes, as well as a seven-seater conference bike that can be rented for six people to ride while one of the WheelHouse guys steers it around town.

WheelHouse has only been open since May 9, and business has been steady. “The first two months we had people coming in like crazy,” Minogue said.

From 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, they do a free bike valet at the downtown Farmers Market across the street. “That brings us traffic,” he said, and the Burger Bus camps out in the WheelHouse parking lot on Fridays, bringing in more foot traffic.

“There’s this real niche in Santa Barbara for commuter bikes and no one does this retail side,” said Minogue, who is from Los Angeles and commuted there when he could. Dealing with some of the pro shops there and “a cliquey elitist feel” is what got him thinking about opening his own place.

Minogue and Wright, both 23, met at Chapman University, where Minogue studied film and Wright studied political science. Minogue’s parents have lived in Carpinteria for 10 years, and were supportive of the business venture. Minogue and Wright found their location in a large garage with roll-up doors that used to be an old bread warehouse.

Although WheelHouse has seen an influx of customers, they’ve gotten mixed reactions from other shops. Minogue said reps from other stores have come in to scope out the inventory. “They came in to look around, very tight-lipped,” he said. “Skeptical would be the word to use.”

The pair has been working closely with and donated spare parts to the nonprofit Bici Centro, which teaches bike riders how to repair their own equipment. Bici Centro, a project of the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition, is located at La Casa de la Raza, 601 E. Montecito St.

“We’re here to not only service the bikes, but to get involved in the community,” Minogue said.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 