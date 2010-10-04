Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 2:58 pm | A Few Clouds 62º

 
 
 
 

CSUCI’s Deborah Wylie Named UC Associate Vice President

She will join the UC leadership team on Oct. 18

By Robin Horne | October 4, 2010 | 3:40 p.m.

Deborah Wylie, associate vice president of operations, planning and construction at CSU Channel Islands, has been selected by the University of California Board of Regents as associate vice president of Capital Resources Management. She will join the UC leadership team on Oct. 18.

Deborah Wylie
Deborah Wylie

After an extensive national search, Wylie emerged as the top candidate. She has more than 30 years of architecture and planning experience, and has been the associate vice president for operations, planning and construction at CSU Channel Islands since 2004 with responsibility for collaborating with campus administrators and the central chancellor’s office staff to develop long-range plans for adaptive reuse of existing facilities and new construction to meet 21st-century needs for teaching and learning.

Wylie has had responsibility for more than 100 staff, including architects, construction managers and inspectors, and physical plant operations staff.

“Deborah has played an integral and vital role in the development of our campus by overseeing construction of major projects such as student housing, the John Spoor Broome Library, the Martin V. Smith Center for Integrative Decision Making, a new student union, and the soon-to-be-completed campus infrastructure project,” said Joanne Coville, vice president for finance and administration at CSU Channel Islands. “Channel Islands will miss Deborah’s expertise and vast knowledge, and we wish her well as she expands her responsibilities as AVP for the UC system.”

Wylie previously served as the university architect in the CSU Chancellor’s Office, managing systemwide initiatives and overseeing implementation of design and construction projects. After the devastating Northridge earthquake, as campus architect for CSU Northridge, Wylie oversaw campus reconstruction and development of a new master plan. She also has been a principal and partner in an architectural firm providing services for residential, commercial and entertainment industry projects.

“I will truly miss the wonderful friendships and colleagues I gained at Channel Islands,” Wylie said. “The collaborative campus spirit has been essential in developing projects and facilities to meet the program needs at a growing campus.”

The UC’s associate vice president of Capital Resources Management is the senior executive charged with responsibility for the UC system’s planning, funding and development of the UC’s capital assets. This responsibility spans a $9.2 billion program of capital projects currently under way, a five-year prospective estimated (including all potential funding sources) capital budget of $9.9 billion, real estate purchases and sales averaging about $140 million per year, land-use and environmental planning, and an ambitious sustainability program.

The AVP directs and leads the services provided by Capital Resources Management, which includes the following subordinate functions: design and construction (strategic delivery and policy), capital planning, physical and environmental planning (including sustainability), and real estate services.

Wylie is a California registered architect, including National Council of Architectural Registration Boards certification. Wylie earned a master’s degree in structural engineering and a bachelor’s degree in architecture with honors from UC Berkeley, as well as a master’s degree in business administration from CSU Long Beach.

— Robin Horne represents CSU Channel Islands.

 
