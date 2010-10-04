Jail Goes Into Lockdown After Attack on Deputy

The deputy suffers bruises and a broken nose, and an inmate faces several charges

An inmate is facing several charges, including one felony, after an attack that injured a custody deputy and sent the Santa Barbara County Jail into lockdown.

The attack occurred as a male custody deputy was escorting an inmate to a day room area about 6:15 p.m. Friday, according to department spokesman Drew Sugars. When the sliding door opened to the day room, authorities say 29-year-old Jesse Mendez Contreras rushed through the door and attacked the deputy.

The deputy was punched in the nose and knocked to the ground, and Contreras then stomped the deputy with his feet, Sugars said. Several other custody deputies responded within moments.

Sugars said deputies used a Taser on Contreras after he threatened to harm other deputies and refused to surrender.

The injured deputy, age 44, was treated at a hospital for a broken nose and severe bruising to his head and upper torso.

Sugars said the jail was on lockdown until Monday morning.

Contreras was charged with resisting arrest and threatening an officer, obstructing and resisting a public officer, and battery on a peace officer. Bail was set at $25,000.

Sugars said Contreras has been in jail since July 16 on a number of felony drug charges. On Sept. 2, he was remanded from court for felony assault with a deadly weapon for an incident that happened before his arrest on July 16.

