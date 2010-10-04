Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 3:01 pm | A Few Clouds 62º

 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: National Feral Cat Day

By Randi Fairbrother | October 4, 2010 | 11:50 a.m.

The 10th annual National Feral Cat Day is Oct. 16. On this day, Catalyst for Cats of Santa Barbara County asks you to give thought to the misery and death of all the unwanted cats and other pets in your area.

Founded in 1990, Catalyst for Cats uses the nonlethal trap-neuter-return to reduce our feral cat population.

Cats already living outdoors are humanely trapped, evaluated, vaccinated, sterilized and ear-tipped for identification by veterinarians. Kittens and tame cats are adopted into good homes. Healthy adult cats too wild to be adopted are returned to their familiar habitats under the care of dedicated volunteers.

Ultimately, cats’ lives are spared, fewer unwanted kittens are born, communities benefit from the resulting relations with the animals and tax dollars are saved.

TNR has prevented the births of millions of feral and unwanted kittens and has extended and improved the lives of countless cats that otherwise would produce more cats and live difficult lives, struggling to survive.

For more information on improving the lives of stray and feral cats in Santa Barbara County while humanly reducing their numbers, click here or call Catalyst for Cats at 805.685.1563.

Randi Fairbrother, founder/president
Catalyst for Cats

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 