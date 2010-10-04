Letter to the Editor: National Feral Cat Day

The 10th annual National Feral Cat Day is Oct. 16. On this day, Catalyst for Cats of Santa Barbara County asks you to give thought to the misery and death of all the unwanted cats and other pets in your area.

Founded in 1990, Catalyst for Cats uses the nonlethal trap-neuter-return to reduce our feral cat population.

Cats already living outdoors are humanely trapped, evaluated, vaccinated, sterilized and ear-tipped for identification by veterinarians. Kittens and tame cats are adopted into good homes. Healthy adult cats too wild to be adopted are returned to their familiar habitats under the care of dedicated volunteers.

Ultimately, cats’ lives are spared, fewer unwanted kittens are born, communities benefit from the resulting relations with the animals and tax dollars are saved.

TNR has prevented the births of millions of feral and unwanted kittens and has extended and improved the lives of countless cats that otherwise would produce more cats and live difficult lives, struggling to survive.

For more information on improving the lives of stray and feral cats in Santa Barbara County while humanly reducing their numbers, click here or call Catalyst for Cats at 805.685.1563.

Randi Fairbrother, founder/president

Catalyst for Cats