Barron’s Names Lon Morton Among Top 100 Independent Financial Advisors

He is CEO and chief investment strategist of Morton Capital Management, a subsidiary of Pacific Capital Bancorp

By Elizabeth Saghi | October 4, 2010 | 5:47 p.m.

Pacific Capital Bancorp announced Monday that Lon Morton, CEO and chief investment strategist of its subsidiary, Morton Capital Management has been named by Barron’s as one of the Top 100 Independent Advisors in the United States.

The list of the top 100 was featured in the Aug. 31 issue of Barron’s (“The Indie 100”). The ranking reflects the volume of assets overseen by the advisors and their teams, revenues generated for the firms and the quality of the advisors’ practices.

MCM, with $950 million in assets under management as of Sept. 30, is a Calabasas-based registered investment advisor. The firm was acquired by Pacific Capital Bank N.A., in July 2006, and operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of the bank.

MCM was founded in 1981 and provides planning and investment management solutions to individuals, families, foundations, retirement plans and select institutional clients.

“For almost 30 years, our strategy has been diversification through tactical asset allocation,” Morton said. “We offer clients experienced and objective advice, providing them exposure to alternative asset classes to enhance the value we deliver and lower a portfolio’s correlation to the markets. Highly customized solutions utilize an open-architecture platform that includes individual asset management, fiduciary investment management, foundation/endowment management, fund of funds management and alternative investments.”

“We are very pleased to have Lon’s expertise recognized in this prestigious manner,” said George Leis, president and COO of Pacific Capital Bancorp, parent of Pacific Capital Bank N.A. “Morton Capital Management is an integral part of our wealth management group, and we are very proud of Lon’s success and accomplishments in such a difficult economic environment.”

Pacific Capital Bancorp, with $7.1 billion in assets, is the holding company for Pacific Capital Bank N.A., a nationally chartered bank that does business on the Central Coast of California under the local brand names of Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, First National Bank of Central California, South Valley National Bank, San Benito Bank and First Bank of San Luis Obispo.

— Elizabeth Saghi represents Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.

