Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 2:43 pm | A Few Clouds 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Ban on Santa Barbara Pot Shops at Center of Measure T

The city's voters will decide whether to allow storefront dispensaries for medical marijuana

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | October 5, 2010 | 12:40 a.m.

Santa Barbara residents will vote on two marijuana-related ballot initiatives this November — one that proposes a ban on citywide medical marijuana dispensaries, and one that proposes legalization of personal possession and cultivation of marijuana.

Measure T would repeal the revised ordinance that allows three permitted medical marijuana dispensaries in the city limits, and instead adopt a ban on any storefront locations for collectives.

A ban on dispensaries has been supported by a range of community groups, prevention and treatment groups, politicians, law enforcement officials, parents and educators — many of the same people who argued against dispensaries throughout the ordinance revision process.

The ballot arguments in favor of the measure are signed by former Mayor Marty Blum, businessman Bob Bryant, Councilman Dale Francisco, Dr. Christopher Flynn, Dr. John Wrench and county Superintendent of Schools Bill Cirone.

The argument centers on the point that banning dispensaries would protect youths and other vulnerable populations, as well as avoiding Santa Barbara’s image as the “pot shop capital of the Central Coast,” as it’s the only city in the Tri-Counties that allows storefront dispensaries.

“Nonprofit collectives growing and distributing marijuana to their seriously ill patients have existed in Santa Barbara for years,” the argument states. “They operate legally today. Measure T won’t change that.”

Opponents of a ban argue that dispensaries are essential for safe access. With a strict ordinance, the city has the ability to regulate dispensaries, unlike collectives operating out of peoples’ homes, and only permitted facilities with legitimate, documented patients are allowed, they say. Seriously ill people often can’t grow their own plants, so a ban would mean patients are “forced to seek marijuana from street dealers,” according to the ballot argument.

Ballot arguments against the measure were signed by Joseph Allen, a former district attorney who has represented multiple dispensary owners, Dr. Steve Hosea of Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, former supervisor Frank Frost, former councilmen Gil Garcia and Roger Horton, real estate attorney Rob Egenolf, doctor and breast cancer patient Beverly Brott, and Peggy Jo Love House, a breast cancer patient and wife of Councilman Grant House.

“You cannot support the compassionate use of medical marijuana without supporting a reasonable supply system,” according to the argument.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 