Ban on Santa Barbara Pot Shops at Center of Measure T

The city's voters will decide whether to allow storefront dispensaries for medical marijuana

Santa Barbara residents will vote on two marijuana-related ballot initiatives this November — one that proposes a ban on citywide medical marijuana dispensaries, and one that proposes legalization of personal possession and cultivation of marijuana.

Measure T would repeal the revised ordinance that allows three permitted medical marijuana dispensaries in the city limits, and instead adopt a ban on any storefront locations for collectives.

A ban on dispensaries has been supported by a range of community groups, prevention and treatment groups, politicians, law enforcement officials, parents and educators — many of the same people who argued against dispensaries throughout the ordinance revision process.

The ballot arguments in favor of the measure are signed by former Mayor Marty Blum, businessman Bob Bryant, Councilman Dale Francisco, Dr. Christopher Flynn, Dr. John Wrench and county Superintendent of Schools Bill Cirone.

The argument centers on the point that banning dispensaries would protect youths and other vulnerable populations, as well as avoiding Santa Barbara’s image as the “pot shop capital of the Central Coast,” as it’s the only city in the Tri-Counties that allows storefront dispensaries.

“Nonprofit collectives growing and distributing marijuana to their seriously ill patients have existed in Santa Barbara for years,” the argument states. “They operate legally today. Measure T won’t change that.”

Opponents of a ban argue that dispensaries are essential for safe access. With a strict ordinance, the city has the ability to regulate dispensaries, unlike collectives operating out of peoples’ homes, and only permitted facilities with legitimate, documented patients are allowed, they say. Seriously ill people often can’t grow their own plants, so a ban would mean patients are “forced to seek marijuana from street dealers,” according to the ballot argument.

Ballot arguments against the measure were signed by Joseph Allen, a former district attorney who has represented multiple dispensary owners, Dr. Steve Hosea of Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, former supervisor Frank Frost, former councilmen Gil Garcia and Roger Horton, real estate attorney Rob Egenolf, doctor and breast cancer patient Beverly Brott, and Peggy Jo Love House, a breast cancer patient and wife of Councilman Grant House.

“You cannot support the compassionate use of medical marijuana without supporting a reasonable supply system,” according to the argument.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.