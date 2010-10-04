Santa Maria City Council Candidate Forum to Air on Public Access TV
It will replay on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays until the Nov. 2 election
By Joan Leon | October 4, 2010 | 8:21 p.m.
The forum for Santa Maria City Council candidates held Sept. 29 will be shown on public access TV, Channel 25.
The replays will be shown at the following dates and times every week until the Nov. 2 election:
» 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Tuesdays
» 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursdays
» 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Fridays
— Joan Leon represents the League of Women Voters of the Santa Maria Valley.
