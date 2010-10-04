Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 2:57 pm | A Few Clouds 62º

 
 
 
 

Workforce Investment Board Plans ‘Green Economy’ Workshops

Agriculture and construction industries will be the focus of the Oct. 11-12 meetings

By Victoria Sanchez | October 4, 2010 | 4:01 p.m.

The Workforce Investment Board of Santa Barbara County is co-hosting two workshops aimed at developing and fostering green economy strategies for the agriculture and construction industries along California’s Central Coast.

The stakeholder meetings by the Workforce Collaborative of California’s Central Coast are planned for Oct. 11-12.

The collaborative is looking at developing green economy strategies for the region by answering questions such as how businesses can grow and become more sustainable in the coming years; what new technologies and services will be needed for businesses to become more competitive; and how to hire or train employees with the right skills and experiences needed to thrive.

For interested stakeholders, the schedule, dates, times and locations are as follows:

» Ventura and Santa Barbara counties —7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11 for the agricultural industry; 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. for the green building and energy efficiency industries, 5200 Valentine Road in Ventura

» San Luis Obispo and Monterey counties — 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12 for the agricultural industry; 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. for the green building and energy efficiency industries, 302 Broadway in King City

Contact Victoria Sanchez for RSVP or questions at 805.681.4431 or by e-mail to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

The collaborative is made up of the Workforce Investment Boards from Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Monterey counties. The collaborative recently received a grant from the California Workforce Investment Board to develop the strategic plan for growing selected green industry clusters of opportunity for the Central Coast region. The stakeholder workshops are part of the initial steps to develop the strategic plan.

— Victoria Sanchez is a public information specialist for the Workforce Investment Board of Santa Barbara County.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties


Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 