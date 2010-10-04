Workforce Investment Board Plans ‘Green Economy’ Workshops

Agriculture and construction industries will be the focus of the Oct. 11-12 meetings

The Workforce Investment Board of Santa Barbara County is co-hosting two workshops aimed at developing and fostering green economy strategies for the agriculture and construction industries along California’s Central Coast.

The stakeholder meetings by the Workforce Collaborative of California’s Central Coast are planned for Oct. 11-12.

The collaborative is looking at developing green economy strategies for the region by answering questions such as how businesses can grow and become more sustainable in the coming years; what new technologies and services will be needed for businesses to become more competitive; and how to hire or train employees with the right skills and experiences needed to thrive.

For interested stakeholders, the schedule, dates, times and locations are as follows:

» Ventura and Santa Barbara counties —7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11 for the agricultural industry; 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. for the green building and energy efficiency industries, 5200 Valentine Road in Ventura

» San Luis Obispo and Monterey counties — 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12 for the agricultural industry; 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. for the green building and energy efficiency industries, 302 Broadway in King City

Contact Victoria Sanchez for RSVP or questions at 805.681.4431 or by e-mail to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

The collaborative is made up of the Workforce Investment Boards from Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Monterey counties. The collaborative recently received a grant from the California Workforce Investment Board to develop the strategic plan for growing selected green industry clusters of opportunity for the Central Coast region. The stakeholder workshops are part of the initial steps to develop the strategic plan.

— Victoria Sanchez is a public information specialist for the Workforce Investment Board of Santa Barbara County.