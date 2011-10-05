Looking for a Pet Project? October Is Adopt-a-Dog Month

Santa Barbara Humane Society has more than 100 dogs available for adoption, each just $49 this month

Are you looking for happiness? Are you looking for a bargain?

The Santa Barbara Humane Society is offering both during October, which is American Humane Association’s Adopt-a-Dog Month.

Come visit the Santa Barbara Humane Society at 5399 Overpass Road, or click here to view the nonprofit organization’s selection of purebreds, mixed breeds, young dogs, old dogs, big dogs, small dogs, and everything in between. There are dogs that are good with children, dogs that would make great running companions, lap dogs and “therapy dogs” that will make you forget your problems, if only for awhile.

The Santa Barbara Humane Society’s dogs are a “bargain” all year long, with a $65 adoption fee for a dog that has been spayed or neutered, vaccinated, health-checked, temperament-tested, trained and microchipped. During Adopt-a-Dog Month, we are offering happiness for only $49 — an incredible 25 percent off!

With more than 100 dogs from which to choose, we are sure you will be able to find your perfect match!

Click here for more information on the Santa Barbara Humane Society, or call 805.964.4777.

— Linda Ballard is humane educator at the Santa Barbara Humane Society.