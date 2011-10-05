Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 11:46 am | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Looking for a Pet Project? October Is Adopt-a-Dog Month

Santa Barbara Humane Society has more than 100 dogs available for adoption, each just $49 this month

By Linda Ballard for the Santa Barbara Humane Society | October 5, 2011 | 1:31 a.m.

Are you looking for happiness? Are you looking for a bargain?

Click here for a Noozhawk slide show
Click here for a Noozhawk slide show

The Santa Barbara Humane Society is offering both during October, which is American Humane Association’s Adopt-a-Dog Month.

Come visit the Santa Barbara Humane Society at 5399 Overpass Road, or click here to view the nonprofit organization’s selection of purebreds, mixed breeds, young dogs, old dogs, big dogs, small dogs, and everything in between. There are dogs that are good with children, dogs that would make great running companions, lap dogs and “therapy dogs” that will make you forget your problems, if only for awhile.

The Santa Barbara Humane Society’s dogs are a “bargain” all year long, with a $65 adoption fee for a dog that has been spayed or neutered, vaccinated, health-checked, temperament-tested, trained and microchipped. During Adopt-a-Dog Month, we are offering happiness for only $49 — an incredible 25 percent off!

With more than 100 dogs from which to choose, we are sure you will be able to find your perfect match!

Click here for more information on the Santa Barbara Humane Society, or call 805.964.4777.

— Linda Ballard is humane educator at the Santa Barbara Humane Society.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 