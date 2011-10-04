Amazon.com Moves to Renew Ties with California Affiliates

The e-tailer extends a re-enrollment offer after reaching a deal with the state to delay collecting online sales tax until 2012

In the wake of the company’s sales-tax reprieve in California, online retailer Amazon.com announced Monday that it’s inviting back its 10,000 affiliates in the state that it let go of in July.

“Gov. Jerry Brown has signed legislation repealing the law that had forced us to terminate our California associates,” Amazon wrote in an email to its affiliates. “We are pleased to invite all California associates whose accounts were closed due to the prior legislation to reenroll in the Associates Program.”

In June, Brown signed Assembly Bill 28X that immediately required online retailers such as Amazon, Overstock and eBay with in-state affiliates to collect sales taxes. Affiliates are Web sites that direct shoppers to Amazon and collect commissions for sales.

The world’s largest online retailer avoided the tax by cutting its ties with its California revenue-sharing program, like it did in Connecticut and Illinois.

An agreement was reached last month that postponed the Internet sales-tax collection law until September 2012, unless Congress comes up with a national directive.

In return, Amazon ended its $5.25 million campaign to overturn the legislation, renewed its relationship with California affiliates and pledged to create 10,000 full-time jobs in California and 25,000 seasonal jobs, and invest $500 million in “a variety of different kinds of facilities” in the state by the end of 2015.

Notably, any traffic referred to Amazon while an account was closed won’t be eligible for any referral fees.

SurfMyAds.com is an online marketing company and former Amazon affiliate that started its business in Santa Barbara five years ago. It plans to rejoin the Amazon California Associates Program.

“As you can imagine, we are quite pleased with the recent tax law updates,” said Alexis Caldwell, director of affiliate and partner marketing. “Hopefully the one-year reprieve will allow for a national solution to be reached.”

AB 28X allows enforcement of California’s “use tax” law. The tax, created in 1935, is supposed to be paid by California consumers on all taxable goods purchased out of state. Although legally bound, most consumers don’t report purchases and avoid the tax altogether.

The tax is supported by brick-and-mortar retailers that argue it would even the playing field and generate an estimated $200 million in yearly state and government tax revenues.

Currently, Amazon collects sales tax only in Kansas, Kentucky, New York, North Dakota and Washington, while the next five largest online sellers — Walmart, Office Depot, Dell, Apple and Staples — collect nationwide.

Click here for more information about Amazon’s offer to its former affiliates.

— Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .