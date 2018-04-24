Brittingham Family Foundation Pledges $100,000 to Campaign to Save Hot Springs Canyon

The Campaign to Save Hot Springs Canyon , a limited-time effort by the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County to purchase and preserve Santa Barbara’s last undeveloped canyon, has received a major boost from local philanthropists Scott and Ella Brittingham through a $100,000 pledge from the Brittingham Family Foundation . “The foothills and mountains behind our city are an integral part of Santa Barbara’s character and culture. An opportunity to save this last stretch of undeveloped land seemed too important to pass up,” Scott Brittingham said. “I am proud to join the visionary local leaders who have raised almost $7 million toward preserving this piece of our heritage, and hope others will be inspired to join Ella and me, in turn.”

