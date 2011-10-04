Daniel Ramirez and Lucille Boss Exchange Vows at Elings Park

Lucille Teresa Boss, daughter of Robert and Victoria Boss, married Daniel Joseph Ramirez, son of Lazaro and Christina Ramirez, on Aug. 13, 2011.
The Rev. Mark Asman officiated the ceremony at Godric Grove in Elings Park.
A delightful evening of dinner and dancing — and tequila! — followed at the wedding site, overlooking Santa Barbara’s magnificent ocean views.
Boss received her degree from California Lutheran University majoring in organizational leadership and is pursuing a master’s degree in public administration at CSU Northridge.
Ramirez received both his undergraduate and graduate degrees from CSU Northridge in radio communications and public administration, respectively.
The couple are now happily residing in Santa Barbara, where Ramirez works for El Puente Community School and Rincon Broadcasting, and Boss works for Santa Barbara Partners in Education.