UCSB Student-Founded Environmental Education Nonprofit Expanding Statewide

Environmental Education for the Next Generation, a student-founded nonprofit organization that links college students with first- and second-graders to teach about sustainability, has expanded beyond Santa Barbara with the launch of regional chapters in San Luis Obispo, San Francisco and Santa Cruz.

College students across the state will begin teaching environmental science and sustainability this week in 20 elementary school classrooms.

Founded by 19-year-old social entrepreneur Ryland King, EENG kicked off its efforts in August 2009 at an elementary school near the UCSB campus. After expanding to 24 classrooms in 14 schools in Santa Barbara — and securing a $100,000 grant to take the program even further — King and the EENG team are poised for statewide expansion. This year, they expect to teach in at least 90 classrooms, reaching more than 2,300 first- and second-graders.

“We can’t wait to get our new chapters up and running, and to make an impact on as many kids as we possibly can this year,” King said. “Our program provides not just environmental education, but also positive college-student role models that get kids excited about learning in general.”

The EENG has selected highly qualified undergraduates at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, UC Santa Cruz and the University of San Francisco to head up its new regional chapters.

This year it will focus on bringing EENG’s unique eight-week unit, which features interactive activities and experiments meant to get kids thinking about the relationship between humans and the natural world, to as many classrooms as possible. Teams of five instructors will visit each classroom once a week, engaging students in small groups to ensure each program participant receives individual attention and is encouraged to actively engage the subject matter.

“The small group model and interactive curriculum are what set EENG apart and make the program so valuable,” King said. “All of the lessons present content closely aligned with the State Board of Education’s standards, but in a way that is fun for everyone involved. It’s a win-win for the first- and second-graders, volunteer instructors and teachers alike.”

For more information about EENG, contact Nick Allen at 415.710.5364 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Nick Allen is the director of organizational development for Environmental Education for the Next Generation.