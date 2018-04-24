Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 3:45 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 60º

 
 
 
 

Rabobank Expands ATM Network in Santa Barbara County

Customers can get cash and check balances free of charge at more than 500 Walgreens stores

By Andy Frokjer for Rabobank | October 4, 2011 | 2:22 p.m.

Rabobank, N.A., a growing California community bank with 17 branches in Santa Barbara County, has expanded its local and statewide banking network through a new partnership with Walgreens stores.

Beginning this week, Rabobank customers will be able to use the ATMs at more than 500 Walgreens stores throughout California free of service charges. There are four Walgreens stores in Santa Barbara County.

“Convenience is one of the main reasons that people choose a bank,” Rabobank Regional President Jeff Paul said. “Partnering with Walgreens to expand our ATM network will give our customers free access to cash almost everywhere they travel in California.”

Rabobank customers will be able to get cash and check their balances free of service charges. The ATMs at Walgreens stores do not accept deposits.

In addition to the Walgreens ATMs, Rabobank has its own network of 160 ATMs in California.

Rabobank, N.A. is a California community bank that provides personalized service and a full array of quality products to individuals, businesses, organizations and agricultural clients. With nearly 120 retail branches, it serves the needs of communities from Redding to the Imperial Valley through a regional structure that promotes local decision making and active community involvement by its employees. Rabobank, N.A. is ranked “Highest Customer Satisfaction with Retail Banking in California” by J.D. Power and Associates.

— Andy Frokjer is the communications manager and vice president of advertising for Rabobank in Santa Barbara.

