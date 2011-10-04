County Supervisors Hold Off on Grand Jury Recommendations for Homeless Mentally Ill

The supervisors also decide not to audit the company handling mental health care for jail inmates in the county

A grand jury report published earlier this year implored the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors to address some glaring deficiencies in how it deals with the mentally ill who are homeless. On Tuesday, however, the supervisors largely kicked the biggest needs down the road, with budget constraints immobilizing most of the changes — at least for now.

The report was released in May and looked at recidivism among the mentally ill, possibly substance-abusing, uninsured, indigent, homeless individuals cycling in and out of jail.

“The jury believes the cost of jailing and tending to the medical needs of these individuals on an ad hoc, recurring basis is greater than the cost of a planned and sustained effort that addresses their problems at the outset,” the report stated.

It recommended that treatment beds for mentally ill be expanded, and a location like juvenile hall was mentioned. The idea of expanding mental health treatment courts in North and South County was also put forward by the grand jury. Staff agreed to study the feasibility of those options for the county.

For now, the recommendations would require more money from the county general fund, so “it seemed unwarranted at this time to implement those,” said Dennis Bozanich of the County CEO’s Office.

Supervisor Doreen Farr disagreed.

“In my opinion, these recommendations could be implemented,” she said, adding that real cost savings could be achieved by establishing more outpatient beds.

Farr articulated the plight of many families in the county who have mentally ill loved ones. With the Department of Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Services’ state mandate to treat the most seriously mentally ill, many people with more moderate conditions are left untreated.

“What’s happening is that families get into crisis ... and that’s the only way people are going to get anything done,” she said. “What kind of a system is that? It’s more expensive for us and it doesn’t solve the problem.”

ADMHS Director Ann Detrick was open about the challenges the department is facing. She said that without private insurance, it’s difficult if not impossible, for a person with moderate mental illness to be seen by the county.

“There are many needs there that are not met,” Detrick said.

The Board of Supervisors also declined to audit the company handling mental health care for jail inmates in the county, a suggestion also made by the grand jury.

In June 2009, county supervisors approved a contract extension with PHS Correctional Healthcare, now called Corizon. The Tennessee-based company serves about 150 jail and prison sites around the country and replaced ADMHS as the care provider, which reportedly resulted in cost savings for the county.

Sheriff Bill Brown stated earlier this year that more than a quarter of county jail inmates are taking psychotropic drugs, and PHS is facing a bigger workload than ever with fewer resources. The grand jury report expressed that the company’s promises had not been met, nor had some of the conditions of their contract with the Sheriff’s Department.

Instead of an audit, Supervisor Janet Wolf requested that the Sheriff’s Department report to supervisors on PHS updates.

“This is a private company that we’re outsourcing, and we need to have some regular updates as to what’s going on,” she said.

One change that will be moving forward is an analysis by the county CEO to compare the costs of incarceration of mentally ill versus supportive housing and case management.

That process will take about four months, and those findings will come back before the board for review. The CEO is also working with ADMHS to look at outcome measures for the department, which the grand jury report recommended.

Mental health advocates expressed chagrin at the lack of movement on the grand jury’s larger issues, but were hopeful about the items moving ahead.

Suzanne Riordan, executive director of Families ACT!, said her group supports many of the conclusions the grand jury reached, including an audit of PHS. Riordan spoke out against the company when their contract was renewed in January. The decision to begin calculating the cost of incarceration versus treatment was a bright spot, however.

“Despite the Board of Supervisors reluctance to implement specific recommendations, the county will be forced to change policies and practices affecting this population,” Riordan told Noozhawk Tuesday. “People are falling through the cracks daily between these institutions.”



