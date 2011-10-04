Storm Clouds Blanket South Coast Ahead of Steady Rains

Cold front is expected to bring four to six hours of showers on Wednesday, and early snowfall is possible in the higher mountain elevations

Rain and cooler temperatures are expected on the South Coast through Thursday, according to a special advisory issued Tuesday by the National Weather Service.

The first of two storms systems moved through Monday night, dropping a small amount of rain on downtown Santa Barbara, with .01 inches recorded at the County Administration Building, 105 E Anapamu St.

The second storm system may drop as much as an inch of rain across the region, with 2 inches possible on mountain slopes, according to the National Weather Service. The forecast calls for a 30 percent chance of rain after 11 p.m. Tuesday, and winds are expected to be five to 10 mph.

But on Wednesday, there’s a 100 percent chance of rain, with winds from five to 15 mph. Thunderstorms are also possible after 11 p.m. Wednesday, and there may be some early snowfall in the higher mountain elevations.

“The fast-moving cold front is expected to bring a four- to six-hour period of steady rainfall, with brief heavy rain possible,” the statement said.

Another impact of that storm system are probable gusty winds in the mountains, up to 50 mph, and cooler conditions are also expected as a result.

A slight chance of rain is expected for Thursday, and Friday’s forecast calls for clear skies.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.