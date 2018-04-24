Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation’s Fall Fundraiser to Honor Carol Burnett

'An Evening of Laughter and Love' will feature Jane Lynch as the presenter, Dennis Miller as the master of ceremonies and Billy Baldwin as the auctioneer

The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit organization providing financial and emotional support to families of children with cancer who live in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties, has announced that its sixth annual fall fundraiser, “An Evening of Laughter and Love,” will honor iconic actress, comedian, singer, dancer and best-selling author Carol Burnett, from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 at Santa Barbara’s Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St.

This once-in-a-lifetime event, the organization’s first evening fundraiser, offers a special night filled with laughter and an intimate tribute to Burnett’s remarkable career and contributions spanning six decades.

Emmy Award-winning actress, comedian, singer and host of this year’s Emmy Awards, Jane Lynch, will introduce Burnett and present her with her special honor.

Dennis Miller, Emmy-winning comedian and television personality, will serve as master of ceremonies while actor, writer and Montecito local Billy Baldwin will serve as the event’s official celebrity auctioneer. A unique and memorable live auction is planned.

Raffle prize packages for the special event include platinum passes to the 2012 Santa Barbara International Film Festival; an entertainment package with tickets to The Ellen DeGeneres Show and the new hit show Hot in Cleveland starring Betty White, orchestra seats to an evening at the Los Angeles Philharmonic at Disney Hall, terrace box seats to a Jazz Night at the Hollywood Bowl, and tickets to The Groundlings Comedy Night and Dancing with the Stars; and a four-night stay for 10 at Casa Quixote, a luxurious private villa in the exclusive resort community of Ixtapa Zihuatanejo on the Mexican Rivera’s Pacific Coast.

Selected winners need not be present to win. Click here to purchase raffle tickets online or call 805.563.4723.

The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation wishes to thank the Lobero Theatre, Pure Joy Catering, Vogelzang Vineyards, Peligroso Tequila, Chopin Vodka, Rusack Vineyards, Bacara Resort & Spa and San Ysidro Ranch.

For information about “Special Event” tickets that include pre- or post-event receptions or for sponsorship opportunities, click here or call 805.563.4723. General admission tickets for “An Evening of Laughter and Love” are $150 each and may be purchased through the Lobero box office by clicking here or calling 805.963.0761 or 888.4LOBERO.



“We believe that laughter is a great healer, and this year’s event honoring Carol Burnett, one of the funniest and most generous people on the planet, offers the right prescription,” the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation’s Marni Rozet said. “While raising much-needed funds, this unique event will help us to continue building community awareness about the organization during a fun and poignant evening of laughter and love! TBCF is a locally funded, grass-roots organization with a clear mission to serve the families in our community whose children have been diagnosed with cancer.”

— Sheela Hunt represents the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.