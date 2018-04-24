Two-Car Rollover on Highway 101 at La Cumbre Road Sends Two to Hospital

Two people were taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on Tuesday after an early-morning traffic accident on southbound Highway 101 near La Cumbre Road.

Jeremy Wayland, a public information officer for the California Highway Patrol, said in a statement released Tuesday afternoon that a preliminary investigation had revealed that 27-year-old Melvin Worak III of Goleta was driving a white 2008 Ford F-550 motor truck about 6:45 a.m. in the slow lane on southbound Highway 101 near La Cumbre Road. Maryanne Night, 46, also of Goleta, was driving a white 2003 Toyota Corolla in the middle lane, slightly to the rear of the Ford. He said the Ford reportedly began changing lanes from the slow lane to the middle lane, directly into the path of the Toyota.

Wayland said that to avoid the collision, Night is believed to have quickly veered into the fast lane and careened out of control back into the middle before colliding with the Ford. Both vehicles spun off toward the right shoulder and collided with the guard rail.

The Ford, because of its weight and momentum, according to Wayland, was launched on top of the Toyota and both vehicles came to rest.

Wayland said several witnesses stopped to offer assistance and were able to free Night from the Toyota. Worak remained pinned in the vehicle for about 30 minutes while the Santa Barbara City Fire Department worked to extricate him.

“The cab of the pickup truck was significantly damaged, and the patient was trapped inside with the dashboard against his legs,” fire Capt. Chris Mailes said.

Mailes said Night was stabilized and transported to Cottage Hospital’s Trauma Center in serious condition, and Worak was taken to the hospital in fair condition

The slow lane and the on-ramp merging lane were closed for about three hours. There were no other vehicles involved, and Wayland said alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be factors.

The CHP is investigating the cause of the accident.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.