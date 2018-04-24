Westmont to Host Special Inspector General for Talk on Iraq Reconstruction

Stuart Bowen's Oct. 13 lecture is free and open to the public

Stuart Bowen, special inspector general for Iraq reconstruction, will lecture about “Oversight Under Fire: Hard Lessons Learned from the Iraq Inspector General” at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 in Westmont College’s Darling Foundation Lecture Hall, Room 210 in Winter Hall.

The lecture, sponsored by the Westmont Political Science Department, is free and open to the public.

Bowen has served in Iraq for seven years and returns in November for his 31st trip to the battle-scarred country. As the taxpayers’ watchdog in Iraq, Bowen oversees more than $63 billion in U.S. funds, including the Iraq Relief and Reconstruction Fund, the Iraq Security Forces Fund, the Economic Support Fund, the International Narcotics Control and Law Enforcement funding and the Commander’s Emergency Response Program.

He has managed the production of 364 audits and inspections, issued five comprehensive lessons learned reports, and provided 30 quarterly reports on Iraq reconstruction to the U.S. Congress. His oversight work has produced financial benefits to the United States in excess of $1.1 billion and has yielded 56 convictions for fraud and other crimes.

In 2006, the President’s Council on Integrity and Efficiency awarded Bowen the Gaston L. Gianni Jr. Better Government Award for “demonstrating integrity, determination and courage” in providing independent oversight and unbiased review of U.S. reconstruction efforts in Iraq.

In May 2010, the National Intergovernmental Audit Forum presented him with its David M. Walker Excellence in Federal Government Performance and Accountability Award for outstanding oversight work. He served as inspector general for the Coalition Provisional Authority in January 2004 before serving in his current position in October 2004.

Bowen served President George W. Bush as deputy assistant, deputy staff secretary, special assistant and associate counsel. From 1994 to 2000, he held a variety of positions on Gov. Bush’s staff in Texas, including deputy general counsel. He has served as an assistant attorney general of Texas and as briefing attorney to Texas Supreme Court Justice Raul Gonzalez.

Bowen is a military veteran, having served four years on active duty as an intelligence officer in the U.S. Air Force, earning the rank of captain and the Air Force Commendation Medal.

Bowen, who is licensed by the Texas State Bar, is board certified in administrative law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court, lower federal courts and all Texas state courts.

He graduated from the University of the South before earning a juris doctor from St. Mary’s School of Law.

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.