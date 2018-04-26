CALM to Mark 20th Anniversary of Antiques & Vintage Show

Twenty years ago, the CALM Auxiliary was looking for a new fundraiser. Auxiliary member April Thede saw an opportunity to bring a high-quality, genuine antiques show to Santa Barbara.

With the help of two Los Angeles show promoters, E.E. Bustamante and Jim McKenzie of the Dorothy Emerson Show, the first CALM Antiques Show debuted in July 1992. Through the years, the CALM Antiques & Vintage Show and Sale has evolved into one of the most sought-after antique shows on the West Coast.



This year, the CALM Auxiliary celebrates its 20th year of antique shows, and honors Thede and her leadership and dedication to this popular community event.

In the evening of Thursday, Oct. 18, the CALM Auxiliary will honor Thede with a cocktail party and preview shopping from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Earl Warren Showgrounds. Honorary hosts will include Mary Ellen Trainor Zemeckis, Jonathan Winters and Tab Hunter.



The Antiques & Vintage Show hosts more than 80 national and international dealers who consistently bring a large selection and variety of merchandise, including period furniture, garden artifacts, decorative accessories, paintings estate jewelry, silver, textiles, linens, glassware, china, porcelain and much more. Whether your interest is in antiques or the decorative arts, be it vintage, modernism, art deco, arts and crafts, or Victorian, there is something for everyone.



The official Antiques & Vintage Show will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 19-20 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 21 at Santa Barbara’s Earl Warren Showgrounds. Tickets at the door are $6, or $5 for those with an ad or for seniors (age 62 or older). Children under 12 are free. Parking is also free.

Proceeds will benefit CALM, a local nonprofit agency specializing in the prevention and treatment of child abuse and neglect.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing CALM.