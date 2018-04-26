Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 11:37 am | Partly Cloudy with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

Harbor and Seafood Festival Headed for Santa Barbara Waterfront Oct. 13

Seafood vendors and others will be on hand at the harbor

By Mick Kronman for the City of Santa Barbara | October 4, 2012 | 8:33 p.m.

The 11th annual Harbor and Seafood Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13. Admission is free.

This signature waterfront event coincides with lobster season and features local commercial fishermen offering the Santa Barbara Channel’s freshest seafood.

Fishermen and seafood vendors will provide a bounty of lobster, crab, barbecued albacore, clam chowder, fish tacos, seafood gumbo and more.

Arts and crafts vendors will offer jewelry, clothing, art, photography and other handcrafted items. Ocean-related agencies will provide information and history about local ocean resources.

And don’t miss the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum’s films and exhibits, plus touch tanks, tall-ship tours and free boat rides and dockside tours. The Santa Barbara Harbor Merchants Association will sponsor local live entertainment on the main stage.

So, mark your calendars for Oct. 13 and click here for more festival details. For alternative transportation, MTD’s Downtown/Waterfront shuttle runs every 30 minutes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from State Street to the harbor.

— Mick Kronman is the harbor operations manager for the City of Santa Barbara.

 
