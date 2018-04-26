Rotary Club of Carpinteria Mans Water Station for City Triathlon

Volunteers hand off water to the racers during the sprint competition

The City of Carpinteria and the Rotary Club of Carpinteria joined forces at the city’s annual triathlon held Sunday at Carpinteria State Beach.

With several hundred competitors enrolled in various categories, the event was a great success for the city’s Parks & Recreation Department, the recipient of the funds from the registration and sponsorships.

The Rotary Club of Carpinteria volunteered to get water out to the racers during the sprint competition, on an unusually warm day.

Thanks to volunteers Dave Durflinger, Harry Harper, Erin and Megan Durflinger, Michael Ensign and Lin Graf for handing off water to the participants, as they whizzed by their station.

For information on the various winners of the event, click here and then on results.

— Pat Kistler is the public relations coordinator for the Rotary Club of Carpinteria.