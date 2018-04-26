Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 11:47 am | Partly Cloudy with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

City of Santa Barbara Honors 27 Solar Energy System Projects

Mayor Helene Schneider distributes certificates and plaques to the winners

By Heather Baker for the City of Santa Barbara | October 4, 2012 | 12:41 p.m.

The owners of 27 residential properties where solar energy systems were installed, 10 solar energy contractors and the Community Environmental Council were honored through a presentation at a special Mayor’s Awards Ceremony and Reception held Wednesday evening at 630 Garden St. in Santa Barbara.

Mayor Helene Schneider distributed certificates and plaques to award winners. More than 30 people attended the event.

The intent of the city’s Solar Energy System and Passive Solar Design Guidelines and Recognition Program is to promote the use of renewable energy, efficient use of energy resources, and aesthetically integrated systems into the design of projects and buildings.

Active and passive solar energy are cleaner forms of energy than traditional fossil fuels and are safer than nuclear power. Less regional pollution will result from increased solar use, which this awards program promotes.

More than 70 solar energy system projects installed this past year were considered for possible awards, and of those, 27 projects were selected for award recognition. This year’s plaque and certificate award winners are in six award categories and demonstrate both highly efficient systems as well as designs consistent with the city’s Solar Energy System Design Guidelines in the following categories.
Click here to view award project photographs online.

Not Publicly Visible Solar Energy System Projects

» Ideal Sites
» Flat-Roof Panel System

Design Challenge Solar Energy System Projects, Publicly Visible

» Carefully Designed and Mounted Panel Systems

Special Challenge Solar Energy System Projects

» Mission-Style Tile Roofs
» Historic District and Structures

Passive Solar Project

In addition, this year the city recognized the Community Environmental Council’s Solarize Santa Barbara Program, which had 49 participants in its solar energy program in South Santa Barbara County in three months in 2011.

The full City Council is scheduled to affirm Wednesday’s awards at its Oct. 9 meeting. The council agenda report will be available online Thursday afternoon by clicking here.

— Heather Baker is an AICP project planner for the City of Santa Barbara.

