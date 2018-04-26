Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 11:50 am | Partly Cloudy with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Suspect Arrested After Carjacking in Santa Maria

Police say the victim was attacked by a group of Hispanic males

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | October 4, 2012 | 11:11 a.m.

David Ledesma
An 18-year-old Santa Maria man was arrested late Wednesday night after a carjacking in the 1200 block of North Benwiley Avenue.

Santa Maria police were called to the scene shortly before 10 p.m.

Officers discovered that the victim of the carjacking had been attacked by a group of Hispanic males, one of which was armed with a baseball bat, according to police.

A short time later, police said an officer traveling in the area of Alvin Street and Railroad Avenue when he saw a vehicle crash into a curb, causing moderate damage to the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as David Ledesma, was taken into custody after officers determined that the vehicle was stolen, police said.

Ledesma was booked at the Santa Barbara County sheriff’s substation on charges of vehicle theft, assault with a deadly weapon, carjacking and DUI.

