Wine Cask Partners with Jaffurs Wine Cellars for Seasonal Winemaker Dinner

Executive Chef Brandon Hughes crafts a menu around Rhone varietals

By Jennifer Guess for Wine Cask | October 4, 2012 | 2:01 p.m.

Wine Cask restaurant, 813 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara, is delighted to host Jaffurs Wine Cellars for an indulgent Winemaker Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13.

Executive Chef Brandon Hughes has designed a mouthwatering menu for the occasion to pair perfectly with Craig Jaffurs’ reputable Rhone varietals.

Jaffurs, owner and winemaker of Jaffurs Wine Cellars, has been making wine since 1989 and is dedicated to producing great Rhone varietal wines with a new-world independence. Jaffurs works closely with growers in the Santa Ynez, Santa Rita Hills, Los Alamos and Santa Maria regions to ensure that their limited production wines are of optimum quality.

Upon arrival, guests can mingle and enjoy market-inspired American Riviera passed appetizers and tastings of the ‘10 Jaffurs Viognier. Once seated in Wine Cask’s inviting Gold Room, guests will savor a first course of seared sea scallop with macadamia-tarragon pesto, roasted turnips and wine grapes, while sipping Jaffurs’ ‘10 Thompson Vineyard Grenache Blanc, followed by black mission figs with burrata, wild arugula, duck confit and fig vinaigrette and the ‘09 Jaffurs Grenache.

The decadent main course of grilled wagyu New York with blackberry-Jaffurs Syrah demiglace, roasted fingerlings, baby corn and blackberries is paired with a duo of Syrahs from the Larner and Ampelos Vineyards. Be sure to save room for dessert — the chocolate fudge cake with macerated market berries with the ‘05 Late Harvest Syrah is an irresistible combination!

The cost of the Jaffurs Winemaker Dinner is $95 per person (tax and gratuity not included). For more information and to make reservations, call Wine Cask at 805.966.9463.

—Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Wine Cask.

 
