Apap Sizzles While Campbell Burns in Lobero Concert

Rescheduled during the Jesusita Fire, Thursday's concert promises virtuoso performances

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | October 5, 2009 | 9:46 p.m.

Santa Barbara’s adopted prodigal son, violinist Gilles Apap, returns “home” this Thursday for a Santa Barbara Symphony-sponsored concert at the Lobero Theatre called “Sizzlin’ Fiddlin’.”

Rescheduled from May 7 as a result of the Jesusita Fire, “Sizzlin’ Fiddlin’” employs not only the virtuoso talents of the internationally famous Apap, former concertmaster for the Santa Barbara Symphony, but those of the similarly gifted, if as yet less widely known current symphony concertmaster, Caroline Campbell, as well as the sensitive collaboration of pianist, Miwa Gofuku. The concert begins at 8 p.m.

The program of “Sizzlin’ Fiddlin’” may have evolved somewhat from that planned for the May event, but it is likely to include selections from the “Partita No. 3 in E Major for solo violin, BWV 1005”; the “Sonata in a-minor for solo violin, Opus 27, No. 2” by the Belgian virtuoso, Eugène Ysaÿe (1858-1931); the “Nocturne in c-sharp-minor, Opus Posthumous” by Frederic Chopin; selections from Georg Frideric Handel’s “Sonata in E Major for 2 Violins and Keyboard”; and two of the “Three Duets for two violins and piano” by Dmitri Shostakovich.

Pablo de Sarasate’s “Carmen Fantasy for Violin and Orchestra”; the 2nd and 1st movements from the “Suite in G Minor for two violins, Opus 71” by Moritz Moszkowski; the “Baladă şi joc (Ballad and Dance), for Two Violins” (1950) by György Sándor Ligeti; selected duets and the “Rhapsody No. 2 for Violin and Orchestra” by Béla Bartók; Johannes Brahms’ “Intermezzo in A Major, Opus 118”; and Sarasate’s “Navarra (Danza Espagnole) for Two Bartók Violins and Piano, Opus 33.”

There is a good deal more to this concert than I have space to talk about here. I imagine that the whole program is as well-thought-out as the first two pieces. I mean that Ysaÿe was inspired to write his “Six Sonatas for Solo Violin, Opus 27,” when he attended a performance of Bach’s “Partita No. 3 in A Major” by the violinist Joseph Szigeti. The six sonatas of “Opus 27” are modeled on Bach’s set of six “Sonatas and Partitas for Solo Violin”; each of the six is dedicated to a different violinist. No. 1 is “for Joseph Szigeti.” No. 2, on this program, is dedicated to Jacques Thibaud, and begins with a direct quote from the first movement of the Bach “Partita No. 3” (the program calls the “Sonata No. 2 ‘Obsession,’” but that is only the name of the 1st movement, so perhaps that is all they will play).

It’s not all fiddlers ego-tripping, by the way: presumably, the Chopin and the Brahms will be played by Gofuku alone, with no strings attached. They will make for mellow punctuation, breathing pauses, in a violin program of unusual intensity. Chopin, incidentally, never called this piece a “Nocturne”; he wrote it when he was 20, for his sister, Louise, and marked it only “Lento, con gran espressione.”

Unless it’s a misprint, Campbell and Apap will play only two of three duets in this set by Shostakovich. I sure hope one of them is the “Preludium,” but all three are wonderful.

All May 7 tickets to “Sizzlin’ Fiddlin’” will be honored at the door; new tickets may be obtained from the Lobero Box Office at 805.963.0761. Patrons holding VIP Patron Tickets are cordially invited to the post-concert reception.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

